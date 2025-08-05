After a day off, the WNBA comes back in a big way on Tuesday, August 5, with a huge five-game slate. The Indiana Fever will look to make it six wins in a row, despite Caitlin Clark being sidelined with a groin injury, when they take on the Los Angeles Sparks at 10 p.m. ET on CBSSN. Other key matchups include the Dallas Wings playing the New York Liberty at 7 p.m. ET and the Minnesota Lynx battling the Seattle Storm at 10 p.m. ET.

If you're interested in WNBA betting and WNBA player props at the best betting sites for Tuesday, August 5, then make sure to see today's WNBA best bets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's WNBA pick:

Storm -2.5 -108 (1 unit, FD)

Storm -2.5

There isn't a more puzzling team than the Storm this season, as their inconsistency is maddening. They've dropped their past two games, each of them coming at home. Despite being favored by at least three points in each of their past 10 games, they have a 4-6 record in those contests.

Here's the thing, though—Seattle has played the top teams very well. The Storm are 2-0 against the Liberty and gave the 9-0 Lynx their first loss of the season in Seattle. In the other game they've played against Minnesota, the Storm only lost by five points on the road.

Now the Lynx are without MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier for the first time after she injured her ankle last game against the Las Vegas Aces. The Storm allow the third-most points in the paint (37.5, only the Los Angeles Sparks and Connecticut Sun are worse) and score the fourth-most points in the paint (37.9) in the WNBA. This particular matchup is one where I feel that Collier's absence will be felt rather hard, especially since it's her first game out.