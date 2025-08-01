There are five WNBA games on the docket for Friday, Aug. 1, but just one is a battle between teams with winning records—the 16-10 Phoenix Mercury taking on the 16-11 Atlanta Dream at 7:30 p.m. ET on ION. Other notable matchups including the Dallas Wings hosting the Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks facing the Seattle Storm.

If you're interested in WNBA betting and WNBA player props at the best betting sites for Friday, Aug. 1, then make sure to see today's WNBA best bet at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's WNBA pick:

Allisha Gray 6+ rebounds +106 (1 unit, FD)

Allisha Gray 6+ rebounds

This handicap is pretty simple: Gray has grabbed at least six rebounds in seven of eight games that Rhyne Howard has been sidelined this season. Howard was originally ruled out for the rest of July, but there is no word (as of Thursday afternoon) of her even returning to Dream practice, let alone possibly returning for Friday's game against the Mercury.

The Mercury are not a particularly good rebounding team, as they have the fifth-lowest overall rebounding percentage and the fourth-lowest offensive rebounding percentage in the WNBA. The lackluster offensive rebounding is key, since Gray does most of her damage on the defensive glass since she takes so many of Atlanta's shots (with many of those from the outside).

When the Dream and Mercury played a little over a week ago on July 23, Gray secured seven rebounds in 37 minutes against this same Phoenix squad. I think there's plenty of value getting plus money on her to come down with six rebounds against a weaker rebounding team.