Even though there are only two WNBA games on Tuesday, Aug. 26, they're massive battles for potential playoff bids. Currently in the WNBA standings, the sixth-place Seattle Storm are a half game ahead of the Golden State Valkyries (in seventh because of a tiebreaker) and Indiana Fever (eighth place). The Los Angeles Sparks are currently outside of the playoff picture, but they're only a game behind the Valkyries and Fever. So the stakes are quite high with the Fever hosting the Storm at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network, followed by the Phoenix Mercury facing the Sparks at 10 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

If you're interested in WNBA betting and WNBA player props at the best betting sites for Tuesday, Aug. 26, then make sure to see today's WNBA best bets at FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook. If you're new to betting on the WNBA, we'd recommend reading this WNBA betting guide.

Today's WNBA picks:

Azura Stevens Under 13.5 points -125 (1 unit, DK)

Azura Stevens Under 13.5 points

Cameron Brink had a season high in minutes last game when she logged 19 minutes last Wednesday in the Sparks' 1-point win over the Wings. Brink put up 11 points and eight rebounds in that contest, and I think her role will continue to expand after coming back from a torn ACL last year.

Brink is an excellent defender on a Sparks team that has many players who can score but not too many who play defense. The defensive element that she brings will be important down the stretch as the Sparks make a playoff push.

So whose minutes do I think will be cut if Brink's are on the rise? Dearica Hamby's have been consistent over the past five games (30, 30, 28, 32, 30) and she's averaging 19.8 points over that stretch. In my opinion, it's going to be Azura Stevens who is impacted, and her minutes have fluctuated over the past five games (25, 29, 32, 35, 22). That 35 appears to be the outlier, as that game against the Liberty was one where Brink only played five minutes.

Stevens hasn't taken more than 12 shots in any game this month and has attempted fewer than 10 shots in six of nine August games. She's been able to put up some nice scoring outputs with efficiency, but her shot volume is down and she's going up against a Mercury defense that allows the second-fewest points in the paint per game.