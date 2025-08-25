There are just 11 days remaining in the WNBA regular season, and there is at least one game on every single day over this stretch. For Monday, Aug. 25, we have two WNBA contests coming up. The New York Liberty host the Connecticut Sun at 7 p.m. ET., while the Las Vegas Aces travel to the Chicago Sky at 8 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

Today's WNBA picks:

Kamilla Cardoso Under 8.5 rebounds +114 (1 unit, FD)

Sun +11.5 -110 (1 unit, DK)

Kamilla Cardoso Under 8.5 rebounds

There is a stark difference in Cardoso's rebounding numbers when Angel Reese (12.2 rebounds per game) is healthy and when Reese is sidelined. In games that Reese has missed, Cardoso is averaging 10.1 rebounds. In games that Reese has played, Cardoso is averaging 7.5 boards. Reese returned from a back injury three games ago, and Cardoso has pulled down 7, 15 and 6 rebounds in those respective contests.

On the surface, you'd think this is a plus rebounding matchup for Cardoso, as the Aces rank 10th in the WNBA in rebounding percentage. But the Aces have been much better at grabbing boards since acquiring NaLyssa Smith from the Wings. Over the past 10 games, the Aces are tied for second (with the Sky) in rebounding percentage. Now many of those Sky games were without Reese, but the Aces have become a much better rebounding team than the majority of the WNBA after being one of the worst teams at it earlier in the season.

Sun +11.5

This line feels like it's relying too much on preseason priors still and not enough on each team's current form. Breanna Stewart is listed as questionable, and she could play for the first time since suffering her knee injury back on July 26. If she does play, I doubt she gets a full workload, and Sandy Brondello will have to figure out how to tinker her rotations, as this will be the first time Stewart and Emma Meesseman will be playing together.

If Stewart doesn't play, and I don't think the Liberty are going to rush her back for a home game against the 9-27 Sun, this just isn't the same Liberty team. Over the past 10 games (since Meesseman has had a full workload), the Liberty's net rating is 0.0 and the Sun's is -3.4. The Sun actually have the WNBA's fourth-best defensive rating (102.1) over that span, ahead of the seventh-place Liberty (105.5).

The Sun have won four of their past five games, with the one exception being a 6-point loss in overtime to the Fever after Connecticut blew a 21-point lead in the second half. This is the best basketball the Sun have played all season. I think the Sun will also be confident heading into this matchup since they've played the Liberty well in two games this month—a 16-point win on Aug. 1 and a 9-point loss on Aug. 3. Over their past 10 games, the Liberty haven't won by more than 11 points once either.