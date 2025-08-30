There are four Saturday night contests in the WNBA, with the biggest one being the Phoenix Mercury hosting the New York Liberty at 10 p.m. ET on NBA TV. The other ones on the docket are the Minnesota Lynx at the Connecticut Sun at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV, the Washington Mystics at the Golden State Valkyries at 8:30 p.m. ET and the Chicago Sky at the Seattle Storm at 9 p.m. ET.

If you're interested in WNBA betting and WNBA player props at the best betting sites for Saturday, Aug. 30, then make sure to see today's WNBA best bets at FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook. If you're new to betting on the WNBA, we'd recommend reading this WNBA betting guide.

Today's WNBA pick:

Sonia Citron Under 14.5 points -114 (1 unit, FD)

Sonia Citron Under 14.5 points

Citron has averaged 17.8 points per game since the Mystics traded Brittney Sykes to the Seattle Storm, but she has a tough matchup here against a stingy Valkyries defense. In Golden State's last game, the Valkyries held Paige Bueckers to a season-low in points with nine. Within the past five games, Golden State has also limited fellow lead guards Allisha Gray (Dream) to 13 points and Ariel Atkins (Sky) to seven points.

The Valkyries and Mystics recently played each other on Aug. 13, and Citron did score 15 points that game despite going 4-of-13 from the field (she was 6-of-6 from the free-throw line, however). But that was a game where one of the Mystics' three double-digit scorers, Shakira Austin (12.9 PPG) was out, so the offense had to rely even more on Citron.

This total is at a rather low position of 150.5, as these are two of the slower-paced teams in the league. A slower overall pace means fewer possessions for each team, and I don't think Citron will have the shot volume or efficiency against this tough Valkyries defense in this contest to crack 15 points.