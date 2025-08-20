There is just one WNBA game on Wednesday, Aug. 20, a 10 p.m. ET battle between the Dallas Wings and Los Angeles Sparks. Kelsey Plum and the Sparks sit in ninth place in the WNBA standings, a game behind the Seattle Storm for the eighth and final WNBA playoff spot. Paige Bueckers and the Wings, meanwhile are in 11th place at just 9-26.

Today's WNBA picks:

Paige Bueckers Over 18.5 points

I don't understand why this is at 18.5. Two games ago, against this same Sparks team, Bueckers' points prop closed at 19.5, and she scored 29. It was also 19.5 last game against the Aces. Even though she scored 18 in that one, she only played 29 minutes (the Aces won in a 106-87 blowout) in what was her first time playing fewer than 30 minutes since July 22.

In the last three games with Arike Ogunbowale (knee) sidelined, Bueckers has taken 18, 21 and 19 shots. For reference, in the previous three games with Ogunbowale, those shot numbers were 9, 15 and 14. Bueckers will be getting plenty of shot attempts against a Sparks team with the second-worst defensive rating in the WNBA. Los Angeles plays at the second-highest pace as well.

The total for this game currently sits at 182, which is rarefied air in the WNBA. The Wings' team total is at 87.5, and this is a thinner roster without Ogunbowale (15.5 PPG) and Li Yueru (7.4 PPG, out for the season with a knee sprain). Bueckers will need to carry more of the scoring load, and I think she'll have no problem dicing up the Sparks' lackluster defense.