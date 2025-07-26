There are a pair of contests in the WNBA on Saturday, July 26. The New York Liberty host the Los Angeles Sparks at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV, along with the Seattle Storm facing the Washington Mystics at 7:30 p.m. ET.

If you're interested in WNBA betting and WNBA player props at the best betting sites for Saturday, July 26, then make sure to see today's WNBA best bets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's WNBA picks:

Breanna Stewart Over 17.5 points -118 (1 unit, FD)

Stewart 25+ points +460 (0.5 units, FD)

Stewart points props

Stewart scored a season-low six points in the Liberty's Friday night win over the Mercury, but I like her to bounce back in a big way here.

This is the second leg of a home back-to-back for New York, and I think that will impact Jonquel Jones' playing time. Jones came back on Tuesday following a nine-game absence after reaggravating an ankle injury. I don't think the Liberty will want her going all out after she played 29 minutes last night in a major matchup against the Mercury. Unlike the 15-9 Mercury, the 10-14 Sparks are not a title contender and find themselves near the bottom of the WNBA standings.

There's also the fact that the Sparks' interior defense is a disaster. Los Angeles allows the third-most points in the paint (36.6) per game in the WNBA and opponents to shoot 51.9% on 2-point attempts (also second-worst, only ahead of the Sun). Stewart can absolutely have a field day with no one on the Sparks side capable of slowing her down.

When these two teams played back on July 3, Stewart finished with 17 points on 7-of-18 shooting—with the 18 shots being tied for her second-most in any game this season. Stewart's points prop for that game was 21.5, and Sabrina Ionescu's was 18.5. In today's matchup, Ionescu is still 18.5 (she's coming off a 29-point performance against the Mercury), and Stewart is down to 17.5. Even with Jones back, this feels like too much of an adjustment for Stewart.

Overall record: 47-46, +8.0 units