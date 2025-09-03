There are two WNBA games on Wednesday, Sept. 3. The Los Angeles Sparks travel across the country to face the Atlanta Dream at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Connecticut Sun taking on the Chicago Sky at 8 p.m. ET.

Today's WNBA picks:

Azura Stevens Under 9.5 points -106 (1 unit, FD)

Kamilla Cardoso Over 14.5 points -125 (1 unit, FD)

Azura Stevens Under 9.5 points

Stevens' scoring has cratered of late, but I still think there's value in this Under even though the line has dropped to 9.5. Stevens has not exceeded nine points in five of her past six games. The lone exception is when she played the Indiana Fever three games ago, and she dropped 17 points in 31 minutes. That was the only game in this six-game stretch where she made multiple 3-point shots.

Unfortunately for Stevens, the Dream have the best 3-point defense in the WNBA. Atlanta allows only 20.4 3-point attempts and 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, which are the best marks in the league. Even though Stevens is 6-foot-6, she's taken more 3-pointers than 2-pointers in three straight games and this will be a tough matchup to get shots up from outside.

Stevens' playing time has also dropped of late, as she's played fewer than 30 minutes in five of her past six games—and those were the five games where she scored single-digit points. This is an important game for the Sparks' playoff hopes, and I think you'll see them rely more on Cameron Brink and her defensive prowess to slow down the Dream and keep them off the glass.

Kamilla Cardoso Over 14.5 points

Cardoso has scored at least 15 points in four of her past five games, and she's attempted at least 10 shots in four consecutive games. Cardoso is an efficient player given her shot selection (she's 6-foot-7 and attempts many of her shots at the basket), so if her shot volume is up, she can put up points in a hurry.

Cardoso has played this same Sun team twice over the past three weeks. In the first meeting, when the Sky were with Ariel Atkins but without Angel Reese, Cardoso scored 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting in a 71-62 loss. In the second matchup, when Atkins and Reese were both playing, Cardoso still had 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting. The Sun don't really have a great defensive matchup for her, and I think Cardoso should eat against Connecticut once again.