There are two games on the WNBA docket to start the week, headlined by Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings hosting the New York Liberty at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The other contest is between the Seattle Storm and Connecticut Sun at 7 p.m. ET.

Today's WNBA picks:

Natasha Cloud Over 10.5 points -125 (1 unit, FD)

Cloud 15+ points +275 (0.5 units, FD)

Cloud 20+ points +1060 (0.25 units, FD)

Leonie Fiebich 10+ points -128 (1 unit, FD)



Fiebich 15+ points +350 (0.5 units, FD)



Fiebich 20+ points +1240 (0.25 units, FD)

Gabby Williams Over 13.5 points -104 (0.25 units, FD)

Natasha Cloud and Leonie Fiebich points props

Breanna Stewart exited three minutes into the Liberty's last game against the Sparks, and she is out on Monday night against the Wings with a leg injury. Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with 30 points and 22 shots vs. Los Angeles, and her points prop for Monday night is sky-high at 21.5. The Liberty will need other players to step up in Stewart's absence, though, and this feels like a good time to take some shots when this game's total is at 170.5 and both teams rank in the top 4 in the WNBA in pace.

Cloud and Fiebich have had a scoring uptick recently, even before the Stewart injury. Cloud has scored double digits in eight of her past nine games and finished with the second-most points (22) and shots (15) last game against the Sparks after Stewart left. Meanwhile, Fiebich has scored double digits in six straight games and dropped at least 15 points in three of those contests.

Ionescu and Jonquel Jones will each get theirs against the Wings, though Dallas' size won't make things super easy for Jones. Ten points feels like the floor for both Cloud and Fiebich, and they both have room to score a lot more in this particular matchup with Stewart being out.

Gabby Williams Over 13.5 points

Williams is having a rough July, as her PPG is 11.3 in nine games this month (compared to 13.0 in May and 13.6 in June) and her 3-point percentage is at a ghastly 19.4% in July (compared to 46.2% in May and 32.1% in June). She's coming off a performance where she scored just two points against the Mystics on Sunday, going 1-of-7 from the field.



But the All-Star has to be glad to see the Sun and their WNBA-worst defense as tonight's matchup, and it's a matchup that she's performed well in. The Storm and Sun have already played three times in the past month, and Williams has scored 21, 18 and 16 points in those matchups. Over her past 13 games, those are her best, second-best and tied for third-best scoring outings.

I don't love backing Overs on player props in Sun games due to the blowout potential, but I do think this is a good spot for Williams to bounce back.

Overall record: 47-49, +6.15 units