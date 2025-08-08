There are three WNBA games tipping off on Friday, August 8, and all of them are being televised on ION. The first two are at 7:30 p.m. ET, with Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings hosting the New York Liberty, along with the Washington Mystics facing the Minnesota Lynx. The nightcap at 10 p.m. ET is the Seattle Storm traveling to the desert to take on the Las Vegas Aces.

Today's WNBA picks:

Jewell Loyd Over 11.5 points -115 (1 unit, FD)

Since Loyd was moved from a starter to coming off the bench five games ago, she's averaging 16.2 points and shooting 50.9% from the floor. In her previous 25 games that she was a starter for, she averaged 10.4 points and shot 36.3% from the floor.

Loyd has clearly been rejuvenated by her new role coming off the bench, as it allows her more freedom to shoot compared to playing most of her minutes with fellow stars A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young. In those five games off the bench, Loyd is taking 7.8 3-point attempts per game, way up from her 5.2 average as a starter.

This is also a nice revenge spot against her former team, the Storm. This is the final time the Aces and Storm will play each other this regular season, and Loyd has scored 14, 10 and 15 points in the previous three meetings between these teams. Those are nice efforts, but I'm sure Loyd would love to have one scoring explosion against her former teammates—so I don't mind if you want to sprinkle a bit on Loyd 20+ points at +680.