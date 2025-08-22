There are three WNBA contests on the docket for Friday, Aug. 22, and all of them will be televised on ION. Two of them are between teams that are currently in the playoffs, with the Minnesota Lynx squaring off against the Indiana Fever at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Golden State Valkyries facing the Phoenix Mercury at 10 p.m. ET. The other battle is between the Seattle Storm and Dallas Wings at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Today's WNBA picks:

Nneka Ogwumike 8+ rebounds -118 (1 unit, FD)

The Storm rotation has changed of late. They acquired Brittney Sykes from the Washington Mystics earlier this month, and No. 2 overall pick Dominque Molonga has seen her playing time increase (20.0 minutes per game in August compared to 11.3 in July and 10.4 in June). So when looking at Storm props, you'll want to key in for the past six games (when Sykes debuted) and somewhat disregard what happened previously (like the three earlier matchups the Storm played against the Wings this season).

This is a new-look Wings team as well, as they've traded DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx, Arike Ogunbowale is sidelined with a knee injury and Li Yueru is out for the season with a knee injury. One result from all this has been Paige Bueckers taking more shots (we took Over 18.5 points on Wednesday for best bets with that same logic, and she dropped 44). Another has been that the Wings are no longer the same team on the glass.

The Wings are currently fourth overall in rebounding percentage in the WNBA, but they've been eighth since Carrington was traded and rank 10th in that category over the past five games. I bring this up because since the Sykes trade, Ogwumike has grabbed at least eight rebounds in five of those six games. The only time she didn't was when she had six boards last game against the Chicago Sky, when Angel Reese returned for the first time since July 19. With Reese and Kamilla Cardoso both playing, the Sky are the top rebounding team in the WNBA.

Now that the Wings are a subpar rebounding team instead of one of the better rebounding teams in the WNBA, I like Ogwumike to get at least eight boards once again. One other bonus for this prop—in the past seven games (after Carrington was traded), the Wings are first in pace in the WNBA. Second over that same span? The Storm. That faster pace means more possessions, more shots and more rebounding opportunities.