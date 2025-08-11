There's only one WNBA contest to start off the new week, as the Connecticut Sun travel to the Bay Area to take on the Golden State Valkyries at 10 p.m. ET. The Valkyries are coming off a huge home win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday to give them sole possession of eighth place (the final WNBA playoff spot) and clinch the tiebreaker with a 3-1 advantage in their season series. Meanwhile, the Sun are in the basement in the WNBA standings and lost 94-86 to the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

This line opened as high as Valkyries -11 at other sportsbooks before crashing down to -8, and I understand the early move. As bad as the Sun are, a double-digit spread with a total below 160 can be a tricky cover, especially for a team that can have offensive issues at times like the Valkyries. But I think this line has gotten a bit too low because this is not a great spot for the Sun.

This is the final battle of a four-game West Coast road trip for the Sun, concluding with the second leg of a road back-to-back after facing the Aces on Sunday night. The game before that was last Thursday in Los Angeles. After looking at the Sun's social media channels, they had images of the team practicing at the Michelob ULTRA Arena (home of the Aces) on Saturday. So not only is this a longer road trip, but the Sun also spent the weekend in Vegas.

The Sun played tight games against both the Sparks and the Aces over the past four days, and these were also two fast-paced contests. This seems like a spot where the Sun could be exhausted for after a good amount of travel and spending the weekend in Vegas. The Valkyries have one of the best homecourt advantages in the WNBA, and if opponents aren't mentally ready for it, the Golden State defense can eat them alive.