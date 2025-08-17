The WNBA is ending the week on a high note, as there are five Sunday matchups—highlighted by two where current playoff teams are battling one another. At 6 p.m. ET, the eighth-place Seattle Storm host the fourth-place Phoenix Mercury. Then at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV, the third-place Atlanta Dream face the sixth-place Golden State Valkyries.

Today's WNBA picks:

Rhyne Howard 3+ made 3-pointers +112 (1 unit, FD)



Allisha Gray 3+ made 3-pointers +158 (1 unit, FD)

Howard 4+ made 3-pointers +290 (0.5 units, FD)

Gray 4+ made 3-pointers +410 (0.5 units, FD)

Nneka Ogwumike 8+ rebounds +102 (1 unit, FD)

Dream 3-pointer props

Not only do the Dream take the second-most 3-pointers per game, but the Valkyries' defense also allows their opponents to take the most 3-pointers per game. Even though Golden State's overall defense is legit, this feels like an ideal matchup for Howard and Gray to bomb away from the perimeter.

The Dream and Valkyries have played each other twice this season. One of those times was with Howard and Gray both healthy. Howard went 3-for-8 from 3-point land that game, while Gray was 3-for-7. In the Dream-Valkyries matchup that Howard missed, Gray went 2-for-6 on her 3-point attempts, but there were three other Dream players that game that attempted at least eight 3-pointers.

With the game in Golden State, where the Valkyries have a strong homecourt advantage and the line is only Dream -5.5 (as of Saturday afternoon), I see this being a close game where Howard and Gray will both have to play big minutes. As a result, I expect them to take plenty of 3-pointers, and their outside shooting prowess could lead to each of them having big games.

Nneka Ogwumike 8+ rebounds

Ogwumike has snagged at least eight boards in each of her past four games, even with the increased playing time of No. 2 overall pick Dominique Malonga and her 7-foot-1 wingspan. Malgona has grabbed eight rebounds in three of the past four games.

The Mercury are not a good rebounding team, and opposing star bigs have been feasting on them of late. Aces superstar A'ja Wilson grabbed 16 rebounds against the Mercury last game, Dream forward Brionna Jones had 11 boards in the contest before that and Fever big Aliyah Boston had nine rebounds in just 26 minutes (she sat the final six minutes because it was a blowout).

I think Ogwumike will get her usual minutes (she's played 30+ in seven of eight games this month) since this is a massive home game for the eighth-place Storm regarding their playoff chase. The Storm have played the Mercury three times this season, though the last matchup was June 7. The only time in those three meetings that Ogwumike played at least 30 minutes, she pulled down eight rebounds.