It's a monster five-game WNBA slate on Sunday, July 27, with CBS Sports Network televising the first tip at 1 p.m. ET between the Golden State Valkyries and Connecticut Sun. The other nationally televised games are the Indiana Fever taking on the Chicago Sky at 3 p.m. ET on ABC, the Las Vegas Aces traveling to play the Dallas Wings at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN3 and the Atlanta Dream battling the Minnesota Lynx at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

If you're interested in WNBA betting and WNBA player props at the best betting sites for Sunday, July 27, then make sure to see today's WNBA best bets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's WNBA picks:

Janelle Salaun Over 11.5 points -120 (1 unit, FD)

Salaun 15+ points +215 (0.5 units, FD)

Salaun 20+ points +870 (0.15 units, FD)

Salaun points props

Full disclosure, I'm writing this on Saturday afternoon. There are only three games available with odds, and only one of those has player props available. So if you're wondering why my only best bets are from the Valkyries-Sun contest on a five-game slate, you have your answer.

Salaun hadn't looked like the early-season version of Salaun since coming back from EuroBasket on July 5—until this past Friday night, that is. In the Valkyries' first game since leading scorer Kayla Thornton's season-ending knee surgery, Salaun emerged as the alpha with a team-leading 14 shots from the field and scored 16 points on those attempts. She also played the most minutes (34) of any Valkyries player against the Wings on Friday. Someone has to make up for Thornton's missing production, and Salaun is the easy choice to fill that role.

She also goes up against the worst defense in the WNBA, as the Sun are a disaster on that end of the floor. Connecticut really struggles against bigs that can shoot from the outside, which was a key reason why I played Azura Stevens Over 13.5 points and Stevens 20+ points +400 back on Thursday (Stevens finished with 17 points).

Despite the Sun being historically bad, I actually think this game stays relatively close because I think we could see a sleepier start from the Valkyries with the 1 p.m. ET tip (10 a.m. PT) after playing Friday night in Golden State and taking the cross-country flight to Connecticut. In fact, Sun 1H spread at +3.5 or higher would have been a smaller play in this best bet column if any sportsbook had it available as of Saturday afternoon.

Normally I don't love playing Overs on player props against the Sun due to strong blowout potential and those top players not getting as many minutes against Connecticut if they're sitting out the fourth quarter, but there's value here with Salaun because her new role hasn't been fully accounted for with these odds, and I'd bet she gets a full workload since I don't think the Valkyries are up by 20+ in the fourth quarter.

Overall record: 47-46, +8.0 units