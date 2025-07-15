There are just two days remaining until the WNBA All-Star break, with two contests on the Tuesday, July 15 docket. The Indiana Fever are looking to win a third straight game and will take on the Connecticut Sun at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Washington Mystics have won their past three contests and will look to extend that streak on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks at 10 p.m. ET.

Caitlin Clark Under 2.5 made 3-pointers -120 (1 unit, DK)

Sparks +2 -112 (1 unit, FD)

Caitlin Clark Under 2.5 made 3-pointers

The last time the Fever and Sun played, Caitlin Clark getting knocked down and Sophie Cunningham's retaliation made the rounds on social media. So the first inclination is to back Clark Overs, right? But there are a few reasons why I'd be hesitant to do so and why at least one Under seems like the better play here.

Since Clark returned three games ago, she's played 25, 26 and 25 minutes, respectively—before that she only played fewer than 31 minutes once (and it was 29) in her nine other games this season. All three of those contests were decided by at least 17 points, so she hasn't been needed to finish out those games. The Fever are massive 16-point road favorites over the Sun and play a second consecutive road game tomorrow against the Liberty, so limited Clark minutes in the fourth quarter certainly wouldn't be a surprise here.

While Clark's accuracy from downtown over the past three games (5-for-19 on 3-point attempts) since her return hasn't been as bad as the three games before she sat out (1-for-23), 26.3% shooting from three is still nothing to write home about. Clark has been particularly dreadful on the road this season, as she's shot 3.6% from three (not a typo, 1-for-28) in four road games this campaign compared to 39.1% from three at home.

Clark hasn't hit three 3-pointers in any of her past six games, and this is a Connecticut team that will be focused on guarding her given her celebratory antics in their last matchup.

Sparks +2

The Mystics enter this matchup having won three in a row and six of their past eight games. Washington opened as a 4.5-point road underdog in the market, which deservedly got smashed, but I just think this line has moved too far.

Let's look at some of the competition during Washington's hot streak. Five of those six wins came by five points or fewer, with two of them being the Aces without A'ja Wilson (a 2-point home win) and the Lynx without Napheesa Collier (a 4-point home win). The Mystics also lost by 17 to the Lynx four games ago with Collier playing. They beat the 6-16 Wings by three points in overtime, but also lost five games ago to the Wings without Paige Bueckers over this recent stretch. A 2-point home win over the 7-14 Sky isn't the most remarkable statement either.

Washington is coming off a 5-point road win over the 13-9 Storm, in which the Mystics rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. But the Storm are the biggest enigma in the league and seem to play to their competition. They lost by 10 to the 3-18 Sun just three games ago but have outscored the 19-4 Lynx, 15-6 Mercury and 14-6 Liberty by a combined 21 points in seven matchups against the WNBA's top trio.

The point is, I'm not as sold on Washington's recent play as the market is. I don't trust the Sparks at all when they're laying over a possession, as they are 2-6 against the spread when they've been at least a 3.5-point favorite — including five outright losses straight up. But getting points at home against a team that has been winning a lot of close games of late is a different story.

Overall record: 34-37, +1.01 units