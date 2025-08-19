After a day off on Monday, the WNBA is back in full force with five matchups on Tuesday, Aug. 19. The New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx play each other for the fourth and final time this regular season at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV, with Minnesota winning the first three matchups as revenge for New York beating them in five games in the 2024 WNBA Finals. Other matchups pitting current playoff teams against one another are the Atlanta Dream facing the Las Vegas Aces at 10 p.m. ET on NBA TV and the Phoenix Mercury taking on the Golden State Valkyries at 10 p.m. ET.

Today's WNBA picks:

Sabrina Ionescu Under 18.5 points -130 (1 unit, FD)



Valkyries 1H +4 -110 (1 unit, DK)

Sabrina Ionescu Under 18.5 points

Emma Meesseman has played 20+ minutes in six straight games after joining the Liberty in August (she played 17 minutes in her debut). In those six games, Ionescu failed to score more than 18 points.

Ionescu just hasn't been getting the same shot volume with Meesseman having a bigger role. In the past six games, the most shots Ionescu has taken is 16, and she took fewer than 10 shots twice. In the six games before that six-game stretch, Ionescu took at least 20 shots four times and only had fewer than 16 shots once (13 shots).

Two of the Liberty's last six games (with Meesseman fully involved) have been against this same Lynx team. Ionescu shot 4-of-15 for 10 points on Aug. 10 and 5-of-16 for 13 points on Aug. 16. After Ionescu went off for 31 points in their first matchup on July 30, the Lynx have done a really nice job of slowing her down. Cheryl Reeve is a coaching mastermind, and I think she's going to force other Liberty players to beat her and the Lynx.

Valkyries 1H +4

The Valkyries getting seven points at home is too much in my opinion. But I've seen too many late-game Golden State collapses this season, so I'm backing the Valkyries on the first half spread instead.

The Valkyries were seemingly invincible at home regarding covering the number earlier in the season, but have failed to do so in two of their last three games as home underdogs. Golden State is one of the WNBA's better rebounding teams, especially on the defensive glass, but the team wasn't able to dominate the glass against the Dream (outrebounded 38-27, gave up nine offensive rebounds) or Aces (31-31 in rebounds, gave up nine offensive rebounds).

Over the past 10 games, the Dream and Aces are first and second, respectively, in rebounding percentage in the WNBA—so those two teams grab the board the most often after a missed shot. The Mercury are not nearly on that same level when it comes to rebounding, which gives the Valkyries a clear advantage.

In both meetings this season, the Valkyries have played the Mercury tough before losing at the end. Golden State was up eight points with under four minutes left in the first meeting in Phoenix before losing by nine in regulation (in a game that was tied with 35 seconds left). The Valkyries were also up by three points with under four minutes left at home in the second matchup before falling 78-77 to the Mercury.

Simply put, the Valkyries play the Mercury tough and I trust Natalie Nakase more than any coach in the WNBA. Anything over a full possession (so +3.5 or higher) in the first half is good to me.