Paige Bueckers was the clear-cut No. 1 pick of this WNBA draft class. Is she also the top betting option for WNBA Rookie of the Year, or is there a sleeper that you should be on the lookout for instead?



She was the top-rated recruit in the 2020 class, ahead of big names such as Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink. Bueckers, however, opted to stay an extra year in school following the 2023-24 campaign after she was given a redshirt year due to her torn ACL that caused her to miss the entire 2022-23 season. That decision paid off, as she ended her collegiate career on a high note by leading UConn to its first women's basketball national championship since 2016.

Ahead of the 2025 WNBA Draft, sportsbooks removed No. 1 overall pick odds because of how short of a price Bueckers had reached. At least one sportsbook had Bueckers at -20000, or bet $20000 to win $100, to hear her name called first. The Dallas Wings did just that, pairing Bueckers with star Arike Ogunbawale to form a dangerous backcourt.

While Bueckers' odds to be Rookie of the Year aren't nearly as short as her No. 1 pick odds, she's still a heavy -350 favorite for the award at BetMGM. Dominique Malonga is next at +450, followed by Sonia Citron at +800 and Kiki Iriafen at +1000.

If you're looking for someone outside of Bueckers to wager on for Rookie of the Year, it has to be someone who will get ample playing time.

Malonga, the No. 2 pick out of France who stands at 6'6", will likely be coming off the bench in many games since the Seattle Storm already have 6'4" Ezi Magbegor and 6'2" Nneka Ogwumike locked into the starting lineup.

The Washington Mystics took Citron third and Iriafen fourth after losing four of their top six minute-getters from last season—headlined by top scorer Ariel Atkins departing for the Chicago Sky. Citron averaged at least 14.0 points per game in each of her last three seasons with Notre Dame and has started both of the Mystics' preseason contests.

Citron made five of her six shots from the floor in her preseason debut, scoring 15 points in 22 minutes. She struggled in her second outing, though, nearly having as many turnovers (4) as points (5). Iriafen has come off the bench in both preseason games, and was much better in her second game (12 points, 6 rebounds) after a shaky first performance.

Another team with multiple picks in the top 10 was the Connecticut Sun, who selected Aneesah Morrow seventh out of LSU and Saniya Rivers eighth out of NC State. The Sun have to completely redo their rotation after losing four of their top players—Alyssa Thomas (Phoenix Mercury), DeWanna Bonner (Indiana Fever), Brionna Jones (Atlanta Dream) and DiJonai Carrington (Dallas Wings).

There will be ample opportunity for Morrow (+2200 ROY odds) and Rivers (+5000) to get minutes this season, as the Sun have one of the lowest win totals in the entire WNBA and have more questions than answers for their lineup.

Hailey Van Lith (+3000) has been impressive in the preseason, dishing out 13 assists compared to only two turnovers in three games. But she likely won't have a big role early on since the Sky already have a crowded backcourt with Atkins and Courtney Vandersloot.

PICK: Paige Bueckers -350

I get it, it's not fun to lay this much juice for an award. But 12 of the last 17 No. 1 overall picks have won Rookie of the Year, including the last three (Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Rhyne Howard). Bueckers is the most talented player in this class and has a clear role with the Wings. There's no need to get cute here with a longshot.