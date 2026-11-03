The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers will open their 2026-27 season Tuesday night with a game against Wofford scheduled for a 6 p.m. ET tipoff. The Vols went 25-12 (11-7 SEC) last season, making an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive year. Meanwhile, Wofford went 19-13 (11-7 SoCon) in its first season under head coach Kevin Giltner. According to the latest college basketball odds, Tennessee is favored by 24.5 points against Wofford. Bet on college basketball at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets plus three free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

We'll look at the latest Wofford vs. Tennessee odds and the Wofford vs. Tennessee spread at DraftKings Sportsbook before breaking down this college basketball matchup, as well as our best bets from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Wofford vs. Tennessee betting odds (via DraftKings)

Wofford vs. Tennessee money line: Tennessee -8000, Wofford +2200 Wofford vs. Tennessee over/under: 156.5 (Over -115, Under -105) Wofford vs. Tennessee spread: Tennessee -24.5

Wofford vs. Tennessee betting preview

Tennessee has shown consistency under head coach Rick Barnes, who enters his 12th season with the program. The Vols have made the NCAA Tournament eight consecutive seasons, excluding 2021, when the postseason was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennessee will, however, face a major reset, with only two returning scholarship players in Troy Henderson and DeWayne Brown II. Fortunately, the Vols have one of the best 2026 transfer portal classes in college basketball, headlined by former Wake Forest forward Juke Harris, former VCU point guard Terrence Hill Jr., former Notre Dame guard Jalen Haralson, and former California guard Dai Dai Ames.

Wofford has two players selected to the Preseason All-SoCon Team in guards Cam Lowe and Chace Watley. Lowe transferred from Black Hills State during the offseason after averaging 17 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, having been selected as an NABC DII All-American and the RMAC Player of the Year. Watley made 15 starts and appeared in all 32 games for Wofford as a true freshman, averaging 9.7 points per game. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Wofford vs. Tennessee pick, prediction

Under 156.5 points (-105)

Tennessee has the talent, but will need to find its chemistry opening the season with a completely different roster. The Vols went 0-2 during the preseason, with a 103-64 loss at Duke and an 86-70 loss to Xavier at home last month.

Harris ranked third among ACC players with 21.4 points per game during his second season at Wake Forest. Ames ranked ninth in the conference with 16.9 points per game and Haralson ranked 12th with 16.2 points per game, while Hill was 10th in the A-10 with 15.0 points per game.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Tennessee will beat Wofford, 86-66, with a combined score of 152. The Under hits in 57.7% of the model's simulations, which is a slight lean from the consensus odds implied probability of 52.6%. Bet on college basketball at Fanatics and get up to $350 in FanCash with the promo code CBSFAN350: