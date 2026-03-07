Canada joins the 2026 World Baseball Classic party Saturday when it takes on Colombia in a Group A matchup at 11 a.m. ET at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Colombia lost to Puerto Rico 5-0 in its opener Friday, while the Canadians are opening their 2026 WBC campaign. Canada is a -245 favorite (wager $245 to win $100) at DraftKings Sportsbook and is favored by 1.5 on the run line. Colombia is a +195 money-line underdog (wager $100 to win $195).

In addition to the standard wagers, each WBC game offers dozens of other sports betting options. Before locking in any picks for Canada's opening game of the World Baseball Classic, make sure you see what SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca has to say about it.

Magliocca, also known as "Amags" is a hugely profitable MLB capper who uses his deep knowledge of baseball to find value on player props, sides and totals. He is coming off another strong season at SportsLine. Over the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 MLB seasons, Amags is up 133.4 units on straight bets and parlays while winning an additional 25.3 units on ladder plays.

Here's a look at his best bets and analysis for Colombia vs. Canada on Saturday:

Colombia vs. Canada best bets

Colombia over 3.5 Runs (+102 FanDuel, 0.5 units)

Michael Soroka will take the mound for the Canadians as they bring one of their best teams ever to the WBC. There is no Freddie Freeman on the roster for team Canada this year, but they still bring some solid MLB names in Josh Naylor, Tyler Oneill, and Jameson Taillon, along with young guns Denzel Clarke, and Owen Caissie.

I'm excited to see what this offense can do and the Canadians will face off with Julio Teheran, who last pitched in the majors in 2024 and hasn't made an impact for an MLB team in years.

After losing its first game, the Colombian national team should be pressing to score early and often, and while I don't trust Michael Soroka, I do think he can perform better than Teheran here.

Colombia also didn't score any runs in that first game against Puerto Rico, so I'm sure it will be hungry to score as much as possible knowing tiebreakers may be key in this pool. Of course, it will have to win as the underdog here to even have a chance at making it out of the pool, so I'm siding with team Colombia if playing a side and their team total over 3.5 runs.

The lineup for team Colombia does feature some MLB hitters in Gio Urshela, Harold Ramirez and Donovan Solano, so they should be able to at least push a few runs across after being stifled by great pitching in Game 1 of the tournament. Furthermore, the Colombian roster was the best offense at the qualifiers, with an OPS over 1.000 and a .360 batting average with just 15 strikeouts in 100 at bats.

The offense can produce runs, but the books are pricing them as if the offense stinks and has no chance here. Maybe against stud pitching as we saw vs. Puerto Rico or if they were facing the USA or DR pitching staffs, but this is team Canada who is rolling out lower level MLB arms like Cal Quantrill and James Paxton. Albeit those are still MLB level guys but there are levels to this and the pitchers team Canada is bringing to the table should not be overwhelming by any means for these bats.

I think this game should be much closer than the books are giving credit for right now, so it's the underdog money line and this team total, both at plus odds, that I'm interested in.