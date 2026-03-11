Baseball fans looking to make World Baseball Classic predictions can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. There are three games Wednesday at the World Baseball Classic, and while Team USA is done with pool play, its fate is undecided. That will be determined Wednesday night when Italy and Mexico face off in the Pool B finale. Also on Wednesday are Canada vs. Cuba and Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela.

Kalshi is a prediction market where users can buy contracts for outcomes of events, including NHL games. Think of it like a stock market, where users can buy shares of a team to win a game at a certain price. For example, Mexico is priced at 70 cents per share in Wednesday's game, implying it has a 70% chance to win. Kalshi pays $1 for each successful contract, users are able to cash out of their contracts before the event settles and share prices may change throughout the day, much like the stock market. Sign up for Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS and get $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades:

Best WBC trades for Wednesday, March 11

Team USA will be watching closely Wednesday when the Italians take the field against a Mexico team the Americans beat 5-3 on Monday. An Italy win, paired with their 8-6 victory against Team USA on Tuesday, will put them through as the winner of the group, and the United States would advance. If Mexico wins, Team USA will be relying on a tiebreaker. Most oddsmakers have Mexico graded out at a 76% implied win probability, and you can trade Mexico at Kalshi for $0.71. Sign up for Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Canada vs. Cuba is another game Wednesday with high stakes, with both teams 2-1 and fighting to advance. Puerto Rico wrapped up its pool play with a 3-1 record, so the winner here heads to the quarterfinals and the loser goes home. Most sportsbooks give Canada about a 62% of winning, and you can trade Canada at Kalshi for 60 cents. The "Yes" option on whether the teams will combine for more than 8.5 runs is available for 42 cents at Kalshi, while most odds elsewhere have that outcome at just over 50% probability. Trade on WBC games on Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS here:

The Dominican Republic and Venezuela face off with both 3-0 and only playing to see who wins the pool. The loser of this game would match up with a dangerous Japan team in the first round of the knockouts. Both teams have dominated, with each outscoring their previous three opponents by more than 15 runs. The Dominican Republic has outscored its opponents 34-5, so they are strong favorites. Venezuela is given about a 35% chance to win, but you can trade it on Kalshi for 31 cents.