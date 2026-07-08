World Cup 2026 futures odds: France remain favorites, Spain ahead of defending champions Argentina

The 2026 World Cup enters the quarterfinal round, which begins on Thursday, July 9 with France taking on Morocco in a rematch of a 2022 World Cup semifinal. France enter this stage as the favorites to win the World Cup at FanDuel, but are Les Bleus the best betting value on the board with eight teams remaining? Here's a look at the latest World Cup title odds ahead of the quarterfinals.

2026 World Cup title odds (via FanDuel)

France (+180)

Spain (+370)

Argentina (+390)

England (+460)

Norway (+1500)

Morocco (+2700)

Belgium (+3000)

Switzerland (+3000)

France have been favored for most of the World Cup after Spain's scoreless draw with Cape Verde took La Furia Roja down a notch. Les Bleus have done nothing but score goals, though they only managed one in the victory over Paraguay in the Round of 16. Spain have risen up the ranks and have yet to concede a goal in this tournament, which gives bettors something to consider when looking at this squad as a title pick. France and Spain would meet in the semifinal round if both win, so that is another factor to keep in mind when making a wager on either team.

Argentina have gotten two massive scares in the knockout round so far, getting past Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time before mounting one of the greatest comebacks in World Cup history against Egypt, scoring three goals from the 79th minute on to win 3-2. Lionel Messi is the Golden Boot leader, but some of Argentina's major flaws are being exposed by sides who might not get the most headlines. La Albiceleste remain inconsistent in defense and rely too much on Messi offensively, though others did step up against Egypt. I wrote about Argentina offering betting value before the tournament started, and despite some of the question marks, it's hard to shake the feeling that this team is just destined to keep winning. I have them going to semifinal after beating Switzerland and given the bracket path, it's hard to see them not having the opportunity to win back-to-back titles.

Perhaps the most intriguing quarterfinal game is England vs. Norway, as the winner will face either Argentina or Switzerland in the semifinal. The consensus says this is the "weaker" side of the bracket but both England and Norway are more than capable of upending the defending champions if the Swiss don't take care of them. Erling Haaland can strike at any moment, as Brazil found out. England survived the Estadio Azteca experience, but do they have enough left in the tank after that monumental victory? The Three Lions have a similar setup to Argentina, where they rely heavily on Harry Kane for offense, though Jude Bellingham has emerged as a strong secondary threat. One positive for England fans is Brazil had 2.61 expected goals against Norway despite possessing the ball for less than 40% of the match. Norway benefited from Brazil's poor finishing and an extraordinary effort from goalkeeper Orjan Nyland. That formula is not sustainable, even if Haaland scoring seems inevitable.