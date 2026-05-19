If you ever have the good fortune of visiting Rio de Janeiro, there are four places you cannot miss: Christ the Redeemer, Sugarloaf Mountain, Copacabana and of course, the Maracana, one of the best soccer stadiums in the world. If you were to offer a rudimentary summary of Brazil as a whole, each of these sites represents a prominent pillar of the country; faith, nature and fútbol, with the last arguably being the most important.

Brazil has been the most successful country in the sport, winning five World Cup titles and 10 Olympic medals across the men's and women's teams. They are set to host the 2027 women's World Cup. You cannot walk through the streets or by the beach without seeing some soccer action, referred to by Brazilians as simply "o jogo bonito". The country has produced the sport's greatest stars and consistently features some of the most dynamic attacking play in the world. And yet, Brazil enter the 2026 FIFA World Cup without much fanfare after a string of poor performances on the biggest stage.

Since winning its fifth World Cup title in 2002 with a famed squad featuring the likes of Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Roberto Carlos, Cafu and Gilberto Silva, Brazil have bowed out in the quarterfinal round in four of the last five World Cups. They were humiliated in the 2014 World Cup semifinal 7-1 at the hands of Germany in Belo Horizonte, and had to watch bitter rivals Argentina play in the final at the Maracana. They've also seen Argentina win the last two Copa America titles.

The federation has decided to give Carlo Ancelotti the reins for the 2026 World Cup campaign as Brazil try to re-establish themselves as one of the dominant forces in the game. Ancelotti has a legendary managerial record at the club level but this is his first national team gig. Brazil have gone 5-2-3 in his 10 matches at the helm. I'll look at the 2026 World Cup futures odds for Brazil, offer predictions for how far the Selecao can go and whether Ancelotti can unlock something this summer which evaded past managers.

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World Cup 2026 futures odds for Brazil (via FanDuel)

To win the World Cup: +750

To reach the World Cup final: +380

To reach the semifinal: +200

To reach the quarterfinal: -110

To win Group C: -280

To advance from Group C: -7000

One of the major differences for Brazil in this World Cup qualifying cycle is the lack of goals. In the 2018 World Cup qualification cycle, Brazil finished atop the CONMEBOL standings at 12-5-1 with a +30 goal differential. They were 14-3-0 in the 2022 cycle, registering a +35 goal differential to again top the table. In 2026, Brazil limped through qualification with a 8-4-6 record. They finished fifth in the standings and had a +7 goal differential. That type of decline is already a reason for fans to be panicking but especially for fans of a country that has produced great scorers like Pele and Ronaldo. Brazil also lost in the quarterfinal round of the latest Copa America, a foul-filled encounter with Uruguay that ended with the Selecao bowing out in penalties.

Brazil has some squad concerns heading into the summer. Eder Militao, Rodrygo and Estevao have all been ruled out for the World Cup. First-choice goalkeeper Alisson is pushing to come back from an injury he suffered at Liverpool, while Bruno Guimarães and Raphinha have also dealt with problems.

Despite those issues, this is a favorable draw for Brazil at the World Cup. They get Morocco, Scotland and Haiti in the group stage, which should hardly trouble them. Morocco made a run to the 2022 World Cup semifinal behind some exceptional defensive play, but that might actually work in Brazil's favor as it tries to gel under Ancelotti. Opening up against a tough defensive side like Morocco will give the manager an idea of how to approach subsequent games, and Brazil's superior talent level across the board should get them at least a point from that encounter. With the World Cup expanding to 48 teams, Brazil could theoretically advance even if they were to finish third in the group. That's highly unlikely given their opponents.

Let's say Brazil go on to win Group C. They'll meet runner-up in Group F in the first knockout game, which would likely be either Japan or Tunisia. Brazil have played both sides under Ancelotti, drawing 1-1 with Tunisia and losing 3-2 to Japan in Tokyo. They would be probably still be favored against either side and if they advance, they'd play either the Group E runner-up or the Group I runner-up. Ecuador, Senegal, Norway and Ivory Coast are the most likely candidates here. Once again, Brazil would be the favorite to advance to the quarterfinal round in Miami and would likely match up against either England or Mexico.

Ancelotti's versatility is his strength

If you're a big club in trouble, Ancelotti is typically the manager you turn to. He's won league titles in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, the first manager to do so. He's won the Champions League multiple times with multiple clubs. While there have been questions about his lack of domestic success, his penchant for getting the most out of his side in European competitions bodes well for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup.

Ancelotti rarely sticks to one play style or formation but a lot of his recent success has come with counter-attacking soccer. Casemiro, who played under Ancelotti at Real Madrid, is expected to be a defensive anchor for Brazil in the midfield with Guimarães. The primary center back pairing of Gabriel and Marquinhos rates highly. And given that Brazil have a plethora of attacking talent at their disposal, they can lean into this type of game. Ancelotti will switch up the formation and shuffle players depending on the situation, but Brazil are positioned well to implement a counterattack-heavy plan. This might be fundamentally against the Brazilian way of playing soccer but it might be the most effective in this competition.

In 2018, Brazil seemingly scored at will in the group stage and beat Mexico 2-0 in the Round of 16 before struggling against Belgium. In 2022, Brazil cruised through the group stage and blasted South Korea 4-1 in the Round of 16 before being stymied by Croatia in the quarterfinal round. Brazil's high-octane all-out attacking style is enjoyable when it works but when opposing back lines get better, the team often fails to adapt. Ancelotti's versatility as a manager should serve as a buffer against something similar happening in 2026.

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The return of Neymar

Perhaps no player embodies the duality of Brazilian soccer quite like Neymar. He was hailed as the next great talent at a young age, compared to the likes of Pele and Ronaldo. Brazil have produced many quality players like Robinho, Luis Fabiano and Kaka since the glory days of the 90s and 2000s, but none have gotten as much hype as Neymar. Say his name now, at the tail end of his career, and you'll receive mixed reactions about how everything played out but you will definitely get a reaction. He's that type of player.

Neymar has not captured the Ballon d'Or in his career. He had to withdraw from the squad due to an injury prior to Brazil's 2019 Copa America win, so he hasn't won that competition. He, of course, hasn't won a World Cup. He has won only one Champions League trophy. And yet, he has the most career goals for his country and two iconic triumphs.

The star led Brazil to a 3-0 win in the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup final at the Maracana against a Spanish team which had won the last two European titles and the 2010 World Cup. He lived out every Brazilian's childhood dream of converting the game-winning penalty for an Olympic gold medal in 2016, again at the Maracana. It's hard to envision a Brazil team going to the World Cup without Neymar even as age and injuries have caught up with him because he's a central figure to this generation's soccer memories, both good and bad.

Neymar was included in Brazil's 26-man squad for the World Cup and he could fit in well with Ancelotti's tactics. While he's unlikely to start, he will be used as a game-changing substitute who can unlock Brazil's attackers in the final third. Neymar still has his moments of frustration but there's no denying he's still a talented player when healthy. Whether Ancelotti can get the best of him or not, even in a limited role, could make the difference for Brazil in the later rounds of the competition.

Who will be in the most likely playing XI

Ancelotti has a lot of talent to work with, assuming health checks out for some of the key players in question. Vinicius Junior, who shined for Ancelotti at Real Madrid, will be one of the attackers along with Raphinha. Casemiro and Guimarães will be in the midfield, while Gabriel and Marquinhos will be the two center backs. Alisson should suit up in goal, and Alex Sandro will probably be one of the wingbacks. Douglas Santos has experience but Wesley Franca might provide more speed at the other wingback spot. Matheus Cunha had a strong season at Manchester United and should join the attacking group.

Depending on how Ancelotti wants to line up, Lucas Paqueta, Danilo Santos and Gabriel Martinelli are all in the mix to make the starting XI. Luis Henrique scored a few goals early in World Cup qualifying but has been quiet of late. If Ancelotti wants to lean into counterattacking, Paqueta might offer the best solution as an experienced attacking player with an eye for goal. Neymar would be most effective in a bench capacity as a setup man for Vinicius, Raphinha and Cunha.

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Best bets for Brazil at 2026 World Cup

I'd feel confident in Brazil winning the group at -280, especially since picking them to advance at -7000 isn't worth much. Outside of a potential draw in the opening match against Morocco, I think the Selecao will coast through Group C. If Ancelotti's tactics mesh positively with an ultra-talented squad that's healthy, getting to the quarterfinal at -110 almost feels like a lock.

I would probably hold off betting on Brazil to go farther than that until seeing how they look in the first few group games, but +200 to make the semifinal isn't a bad price prior to the World Cup kicking off. Given the potential opponents, I see Brazil facing minimal resistance until that potential quarterfinal round against either England or Mexico, teams which have historically crumbled on big stages. This Brazil team has not been at its best heading into the summer and is clouded in mystery, but the fundamentals on paper provide some reason for optimism with Ancelotti taking charge. It's probably not going to resemble the classic "jogo bonito" but if it results in a sixth World Cup title, no one will care about how the job got done.