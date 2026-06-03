World Cup betting: USMNT expected to receive heavy action at sportsbooks for 2026 event

Sports bettors were not shy when backing the United States Men's National Team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite the Americans being substantial longshots in the range of 100-1 at Caesars Sportsbook. At the time, the USA was generating more betting action than France, who were the defending World Cup champions. France went on to be the runner-up in 2022 while USA lost in the Round of 16.

With sports betting become legalized in more states since 2022 and the Americans now set to co-host the 2026 World Cup, top betting sites are likely going to be taking in heavy action on USMNT no matter what the odds look like. At FanDuel, the Americans are +5000 to win the World Cup and are +125 favorites to win Group D. They are favored in every Group D match on the 90-minute money line, so those looking to bet on the World Cup can still get favorable outcomes with USA even if the Americans aren't expected to contend for the ultimate prize.

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The USA isn't the only longshot seeing major betting action at sportsbooks. Spain are the favorites to win the World Cup and 13.4% of total bets at BetMGM are on the 2024 Euro champions, but that only represents 11.1% of the total handle on the 2026 event. Bettors are liking the potential payoff for teams like Morocco, Switzerland, Croatia and others. Morocco reached the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup and have seen their odds shrink from 60-1 to 50-1. Switzerland has steadily built a unit capable of pulling off a Morocco-style run in 2026 and is 65-1 after opening at 100-1. Croatia reached the 2018 World Cup final and is now 80-1 to win in 2026 after opening at 90-1. However, all this action doesn't mean bettors are shying away from successful squads.

Lionel Messi's decision to play in MLS has sparked more interest in the game, and Argentina's success at the Copa America and 2022 World Cup has driven betting decisions. La Albiceleste are +1000 to win the World Cup at FanDuel, which is just below the first tier of contenders. However, bettors are still putting money on Messi and Argentina, making them a strong public bet for the 2026 tournament.

Analysts reportedly expect around $2.9 billion to be wagered for the 2026 World Cup, a substantial jump from the $1.8 billion that was wagered for the 2022 World Cup.