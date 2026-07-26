World Cup futures odds: Spain early favorite to repeat in 2030

Spain recently prevented Argentina from becoming the third team in history to repeat as World Cup champions, posting a 1-0 victory in the 2026 final to win their second title. They are the early favorite to accomplish the feat themselves when they co-host the tournament in 2030.

The Spaniards, who defeated France to win Olympic gold in 2024 and also won the 2024 European Championship, entered this year's World Cup as co-favorites along with the French. After opening group play with a surprising 0-0 draw with Cabo Verde, they defeated Saudi Arabia and Uruguay to finish atop Group H.

Spain began the knockout stage by shutting out Austria and Portugal before allowing a goal for the first time in the tournament in a 2-1 quarterfinal triumph over Belgium. They returned to their stingy ways by beating France 2-0 and knocking off the Argentinians for the crown.

Mikel Oyarzabal led the Spaniards with five goals, including one in the semifinal victory over France, while Ferran Torres tallied in extra time against Argentina to help the club to its first World Cup championship since 2010. Spain became the first team in the tournament's history to concede just once en route to the title after having equaled the mark of two goals allowed in their previous championship run.

When they co-host the 2030 World Cup with Morocco and Portugal, the Spaniards will be looking to join Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962) as the only nations to win back-to-back titles. CBS Sports soccer writer Francesco Porzio believes they have a legitimate chance to do so.

"(Manager) Luis de la Fuente's squad combines experience, talent and youth, with stars like Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal set to be only 23 years old at the 2030 World Cup," Porzio said. "Spain have the potential to dominate world football for years."

At least one major sportsbook agrees with Porzio. DraftKings Sportsbook lists Spain as the favorite to win the title in 2030 at +450. France is the second favorite, priced at +600, while Portugal and England both have +900 odds.

ODDS TO WIN 2030 WORLD CUP

TEAM DRAFTKINGS ODDS Spain +450 France +600 England +900 Portugal +900 Brazil +1000 Argentina +1100 Germany +1100 Netherlands +2000 Norway +2800 Belgium +3000 Colombia +3000 Italy +3000 Morocco +3500 Switzerland +4000 Croatia +5000 Uruguay +5000 Cameroon +8000 Japan +8000 Mexico +8000 Nigeria +8000 United States +8000 Austria +10000 Denmark +10000 Iran +10000 Poland +10000 Turkey +10000 Canada +20000 Ivory Coast +20000 Paraguay +20000 Senegal +20000 Sweden +20000 Ireland +30000 Algeria +40000 Czechia +40000 Ecuador +40000 Egypt +40000 South Korea +40000 Australia +50000 Bosnia and Herzegovina +50000 Ghana +50000 Scotland +50000 Wales +50000 Congo +80000 South Africa +80000 Uzbekistan +80000 Cabo Verde +100000 Curacao +100000 Haiti +100000 Iraq +100000 Jordan +100000 New Zealand +100000 Panama +100000 Qatar +100000 Saudi Arabia +100000 Tunisia +100000

While DraftKings lists Portugal and Argentina among the top seven favorites in 2030, Porzio ranks them eighth and 10th, respectively, for obvious reasons. The Portuguese already have a new coach in Jorge Jesus and will be without superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who stated the 2026 World Cup was his last.

Argentina figures to be in a similar situation in four years, according to Porzio.

"It may be hard to admit, but a decline by 2030 seems likely," he said. "Lionel Messi is not expected to be part of the squad, while head coach Lionel Scaloni is also widely expected to step down at the end of the year."

Team USA had a strong showing in 2026 before getting thumped 4-1 by Belgium in the Round of 16. Porzio believes they can do even better in the next World Cup, even if manager Mauricio Pochettino isn't in charge, as he is widely expected to resign soon.

"This is a team that can improve," Porzio said. "Players like Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulisic should lead the way, but it's unlikely to see Mauricio Pochettino leading them at the next World Cup."