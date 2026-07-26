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World Cup futures odds: Spain early favorite to repeat in 2030

Here's a look at the futures odds for the 2030 World Cup

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Spain recently prevented Argentina from becoming the third team in history to repeat as World Cup champions, posting a 1-0 victory in the 2026 final to win their second title. They are the early favorite to accomplish the feat themselves when they co-host the tournament in 2030.

The Spaniards, who defeated France to win Olympic gold in 2024 and also won the 2024 European Championship, entered this year's World Cup as co-favorites along with the French. After opening group play with a surprising 0-0 draw with Cabo Verde, they defeated Saudi Arabia and Uruguay to finish atop Group H.

Spain began the knockout stage by shutting out Austria and Portugal before allowing a goal for the first time in the tournament in a 2-1 quarterfinal triumph over Belgium. They returned to their stingy ways by beating France 2-0 and knocking off the Argentinians for the crown.

Mikel Oyarzabal led the Spaniards with five goals, including one in the semifinal victory over France, while Ferran Torres tallied in extra time against Argentina to help the club to its first World Cup championship since 2010. Spain became the first team in the tournament's history to concede just once en route to the title after having equaled the mark of two goals allowed in their previous championship run.

When they co-host the 2030 World Cup with Morocco and Portugal, the Spaniards will be looking to join Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962) as the only nations to win back-to-back titles. CBS Sports soccer writer Francesco Porzio believes they have a legitimate chance to do so.

"(Manager) Luis de la Fuente's squad combines experience, talent and youth, with stars like Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal set to be only 23 years old at the 2030 World Cup," Porzio said. "Spain have the potential to dominate world football for years."

At least one major sportsbook agrees with Porzio. DraftKings Sportsbook lists Spain as the favorite to win the title in 2030 at +450. France is the second favorite, priced at +600, while Portugal and England both have +900 odds.

ODDS TO WIN 2030 WORLD CUP

TEAM

DRAFTKINGS ODDS 

Spain

+450

France

+600

England

+900

Portugal

+900

Brazil

+1000

Argentina

+1100

Germany

+1100

Netherlands

+2000

Norway

+2800

Belgium

+3000

Colombia

+3000

Italy

+3000

Morocco

+3500

Switzerland

+4000

Croatia

+5000

Uruguay

+5000

Cameroon

+8000

Japan

+8000

Mexico

+8000

Nigeria

+8000

United States

+8000

Austria

+10000

Denmark

+10000

Iran

+10000

Poland

+10000

Turkey

+10000

Canada

+20000

Ivory Coast

+20000

Paraguay

+20000

Senegal

+20000

Sweden

+20000

Ireland

+30000

Algeria

+40000

Czechia

+40000

Ecuador

+40000

Egypt

+40000

South Korea

+40000

Australia

+50000

Bosnia and Herzegovina

+50000

Ghana

+50000

Scotland

+50000

Wales

+50000

Congo

+80000

South Africa

+80000

Uzbekistan

+80000

Cabo Verde

+100000

Curacao

+100000

Haiti

+100000

Iraq

+100000

Jordan

+100000

New Zealand

+100000

Panama

+100000

Qatar

+100000

Saudi Arabia

+100000

Tunisia

+100000

While DraftKings lists Portugal and Argentina among the top seven favorites in 2030, Porzio ranks them eighth and 10th, respectively, for obvious reasons. The Portuguese already have a new coach in Jorge Jesus and will be without superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who stated the 2026 World Cup was his last.

Argentina figures to be in a similar situation in four years, according to Porzio.

"It may be hard to admit, but a decline by 2030 seems likely," he said. "Lionel Messi is not expected to be part of the squad, while head coach Lionel Scaloni is also widely expected to step down at the end of the year."

Team USA had a strong showing in 2026 before getting thumped 4-1 by Belgium in the Round of 16. Porzio believes they can do even better in the next World Cup, even if manager Mauricio Pochettino isn't in charge, as he is widely expected to resign soon.

"This is a team that can improve," Porzio said. "Players like Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulisic should lead the way, but it's unlikely to see Mauricio Pochettino leading them at the next World Cup."

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