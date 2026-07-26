World Cup futures odds: Spain early favorite to repeat in 2030

Spain recently prevented Argentina from becoming the third team in history to repeat as World Cup champions, posting a 1-0 victory in the 2026 final to win their second title. They are the early favorite to accomplish the feat themselves when they co-host the tournament in 2030.
The Spaniards, who defeated France to win Olympic gold in 2024 and also won the 2024 European Championship, entered this year's World Cup as co-favorites along with the French. After opening group play with a surprising 0-0 draw with Cabo Verde, they defeated Saudi Arabia and Uruguay to finish atop Group H.
Spain began the knockout stage by shutting out Austria and Portugal before allowing a goal for the first time in the tournament in a 2-1 quarterfinal triumph over Belgium. They returned to their stingy ways by beating France 2-0 and knocking off the Argentinians for the crown.
Mikel Oyarzabal led the Spaniards with five goals, including one in the semifinal victory over France, while Ferran Torres tallied in extra time against Argentina to help the club to its first World Cup championship since 2010. Spain became the first team in the tournament's history to concede just once en route to the title after having equaled the mark of two goals allowed in their previous championship run.
When they co-host the 2030 World Cup with Morocco and Portugal, the Spaniards will be looking to join Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962) as the only nations to win back-to-back titles. CBS Sports soccer writer Francesco Porzio believes they have a legitimate chance to do so.
"(Manager) Luis de la Fuente's squad combines experience, talent and youth, with stars like Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal set to be only 23 years old at the 2030 World Cup," Porzio said. "Spain have the potential to dominate world football for years."
At least one major sportsbook agrees with Porzio. DraftKings Sportsbook lists Spain as the favorite to win the title in 2030 at +450. France is the second favorite, priced at +600, while Portugal and England both have +900 odds.
ODDS TO WIN 2030 WORLD CUP
TEAM
DRAFTKINGS ODDS
Spain
+450
France
+600
England
+900
Portugal
+900
Brazil
+1000
Argentina
+1100
Germany
+1100
Netherlands
+2000
Norway
+2800
Belgium
+3000
Colombia
+3000
Italy
+3000
Morocco
+3500
Switzerland
+4000
Croatia
+5000
Uruguay
+5000
Cameroon
+8000
Japan
+8000
Mexico
+8000
Nigeria
+8000
United States
+8000
Austria
+10000
Denmark
+10000
Iran
+10000
Poland
+10000
Turkey
+10000
Canada
+20000
Ivory Coast
+20000
Paraguay
+20000
Senegal
+20000
Sweden
+20000
Ireland
+30000
Algeria
+40000
Czechia
+40000
Ecuador
+40000
Egypt
+40000
South Korea
+40000
Australia
+50000
Bosnia and Herzegovina
+50000
Ghana
+50000
Scotland
+50000
Wales
+50000
Congo
+80000
South Africa
+80000
Uzbekistan
+80000
Cabo Verde
+100000
Curacao
+100000
Haiti
+100000
Iraq
+100000
Jordan
+100000
New Zealand
+100000
Panama
+100000
Qatar
+100000
Saudi Arabia
+100000
Tunisia
+100000
While DraftKings lists Portugal and Argentina among the top seven favorites in 2030, Porzio ranks them eighth and 10th, respectively, for obvious reasons. The Portuguese already have a new coach in Jorge Jesus and will be without superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who stated the 2026 World Cup was his last.
Argentina figures to be in a similar situation in four years, according to Porzio.
"It may be hard to admit, but a decline by 2030 seems likely," he said. "Lionel Messi is not expected to be part of the squad, while head coach Lionel Scaloni is also widely expected to step down at the end of the year."
Team USA had a strong showing in 2026 before getting thumped 4-1 by Belgium in the Round of 16. Porzio believes they can do even better in the next World Cup, even if manager Mauricio Pochettino isn't in charge, as he is widely expected to resign soon.
"This is a team that can improve," Porzio said. "Players like Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulisic should lead the way, but it's unlikely to see Mauricio Pochettino leading them at the next World Cup."