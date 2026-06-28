World Cup futures odds: Will United States make deep tournament run after winning Group D?

The United States were unable to complete the group stage of the 2026 World Cup with a perfect record, but the result of their final match against Turkiye did not matter as they already had clinched first place in Group D and a trip to the knockout stage. And even though they lost to the Turks on a late goal, Team USA (2-0-1) was encouraged by the play of Christian Pulisic in his return to action.

The 27-year-old Pulisic had been sidelined with a calf injury since the first half of the Americans' tournament-opening 4-1 victory against Paraguay. He entered last Thursday's 3-2 loss to Turkiye in the 58th minute and looked strong, creating several scoring opportunities and providing optimism for the side as it hopes to make a deep run.

First up for co-hosts USA are Bosnia & Herzegovina in the Round of 32 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Wednesday. Folarin Balogun was one of several players who were rested against Turkiye but still leads the club in World Cup scoring with two goals.

Ermin Mahmic has tallied twice for Bosnia & Herzegovina (1-1-1), who advanced past the group stage for the first time after going 1-0-2 in their World Cup debut in 2014. They settled for third place in Group B as they lost the goal-differential tiebreaker with Canada for second.

USA has reached the Round of 16 in each of their last three appearances in the World Cup, and they're expected to extend the streak this year. FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Americans as massive -800 favorites against Bosnia & Herzegovina, who are +520 underdogs.

Team USA are hoping their lineup will include midfielder Cristian Roldan and defender Auston Trusty, who are listed as day-to-day due to quadriceps and ankle injuries, respectively. The 27-year-old Trusty scored his first career goal with the USMNT in the third minute last Thursday to give the team a 1-0 lead against Turkiye.

Despite losing that match on a goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time, fans should not be concerned about the Americans' chances in the Round of 32 as head coach Mauricio Pochettino rested all but two of the starters from the squad's 2-0 triumph over Australia six days earlier.

If anything, U.S. supporters should be encouraged.

"The rotated lineup showed plenty of promise, highlighting the squad's depth ahead of the business end of the tournament," CBS Sports soccer writer Francesco Porzio said.

The loss to Turkiye did not hurt Team USA, but it also didn't change their odds to win their first World Cup title. FanDuel still lists the U.S. at +3500, the same odds they had prior to their group stage finale. The side's best finish was third place in the inaugural tournament in 1930.

Spain were the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup at FanDuel before the event got underway with odds of +450. They enter the knockout stage as the third favorites at +600. France (330) and Argentina (+410) are favored ahead of the Spaniards. Co-hosts Mexico also went 3-0-0 in the group stage but are +5000 longshots at FanDuel.

Bet on 2026 World Cup futures at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

ODDS TO WIN 2026 WORLD CUP

TEAM FANDUEL France +330 Argentina +410 Spain +600 England +700 Brazil +1300 Germany +1500 Portugal +1500 Netherlands +1800 Norway +3300 Colombia +3500 United States +3500 Morocco +4000 Belgium +4500 Japan +5000 Mexico +5000 Switzerland +6500 Ecuador +10000 Croatia +12500 Senegal +12500 Ivory Coast +15000 Egypt +22500 Australia +25000 Canada +25000 Sweden +25000 Algeria +30000 Austria +35000 Ghana +40000 Paraguay +75000 Bosnia & Herzegovina +250000 Cabo Verde +250000 Congo +250000 South Africa +250000

France face Sweden on Tuesday, Spain take on Austria two days later and Argentina meet Cape Verde on Friday. With a victory over Bosnia & Herzegovina, the United States would battle the winner of the Belgium-Senegal match in the Round of 16 on July 6 at Lumen Field in Seattle.