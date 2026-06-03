World Cup odds: Spain back to being favorites after latest Lamine Yamal injury update

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on Thursday, June 11, with Mexico taking on South Africa in the first game of the competition. Even though Mexico are co-hosting this tournament with the United States and Canada, El Tri are not among the top contenders to win the competition in the latest World Cup odds. That honor goes to Spain, who are +440 favorites at FanDuel to lift the trophy ahead of France at +460. That small gap between the two top contenders is likely because of the latest injury update for Lamine Yamal, Spain's superstar midfielder.

Yamal tore his hamstring as Barcelona's domestic campaign came to a close, putting the youngster's World Cup availability in doubt. Spain, who took home the 2024 Euro title, were instilled as favorites to win the 2026 World Cup at most top sports betting apps, but Yamal's injury put them on the same level as France. Now, with Yamal expected to be available for the team's opening match against Cape Verde according to manager Luis de la Fuente, La Furia Roja are back to being solo favorites.

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The Barcelona star is not expected to play in Spain's final World Cup friendly, and honestly, it's hard to see him playing more than 15-20 minutes if that against Cape Verde. Spain are unlikely to have many challenges until their final group stage match against Uruguay, so they can afford to ease Yamal in slowly. Hamstring injuries are tricky to manage, and although a torn hamstring isn't ideal, there's less of a risk for the player trying to rush back because the muscle has to fully heal. In strains, players potentially come back to early and suffer setbacks. Spain won't want that with Yamal, who will be needed if the team wants to have the best chance in the later knockout rounds against other heavyweight contenders.

Those looking at the best betting strategies for the World Cup should have confidence in backing Spain, especially after this latest injury update. They were a talented unit even without Yamal, but his presence takes them to a different level offensively that few other teams in the world can match.