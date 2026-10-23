The 2026 World Series begins with Game 1 on Friday and will see a first-time champion crowned. Neither the Tampa Bay Rays nor Milwaukee Brewers have won the Fall Classic before as the top two seeds from each league meet in the World Series 2026. Tampa (98-64) swept the Yankees in the ALDS before knocking off Cleveland in six games in the ALCS. The Brewers defeated the Padres in four games in the NLDS before ending the Dodgers' three-peat bid by sweeping L.A. in the NLCS. Jacob Misiorowski (16-5, 1.80 ERA) will start for Milwaukee, countered by Nick Martinez (15-6, 3.10 ERA) of Tampa. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 trading bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

First pitch is set for 8 p.m. ET from American Family Field in Milwaukee. Milwaukee is a -179 favorite on the money line (risk $179 to win $100), while Tampa Bay is at +155 in the latest Rays vs. Brewers odds. The over/under is 6.5. Before making any Brewers vs. Rays picks, be sure to see the Rays vs. Brewers predictions and betting advice from SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen.

A former Phoenix sports radio host and TV analyst, Eric joined SportsLine in 2022 and quickly became a fixture on "Early Edge" programming. EC has hosted and appeared regularly on CFB, NFL and golf shows. He's also red-hot on his MLB picks at betting sites going 58-28 (+2704) over his last 86 MLB money-line picks. Additionally, Eric is on a 6-1 roll (+507) on money-line bets in Tampa games. Anyone following his picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Cohen has set its sights on Rays vs. Brewers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Brewers vs. Rays:

Rays vs. Brewers money line Brewers -179, Rays +155 Rays vs. Brewers over/under 6.5 runs Rays vs. Brewers run line Brewers -1.5 (+129) Rays vs. Brewers picks See picks at SportsLine Rays vs. Brewers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Rays vs. Brewers predictions

Cohen is leaning Over 6.5 runs in Game 1 of Brewers vs. Rays at betting apps. Totals drop in the postseason, and the Brewers saw three of their four games go Over against the Dodgers. The Rays, meanwhile, saw two of their past three clear the total in the ALCS against the Guardians.

Cohen notes that he has concerns about Misiorowski potentially being asked to go too deep in this game, while he's impressed with the Brewers' track record against Martinez. In total, he's projected eight runs to be scored, making the Over the value play with the potential of using an alternate line of up to 7.5. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Rays vs. Brewers picks

Cohen has also found a crucial X-factor which makes one side of the money line a must-back. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Brewers vs. Rays, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the expert on a 6-1 roll (+507) on money line picks in Rays games, and find out.