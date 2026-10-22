First pitch in the 2026 World Series is set for Friday night, and the Fall Classic features the No. 1 seed from each side, with the Tampa Bay Rays representing the American League against the National League's Milwaukee Brewers. While the teams might not have huge followings nationally, there will be plenty of star power on the field and it's sure to be a fascinating series. Make trades on the World Series with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus after they trade $25:

Both teams feature young talent, power pitching and speed. The latest DraftKings Sportsbook World Series odds list the Brewers as -180 favorites to win the title, with the Rays set as +160 underdogs. The Brewers are -187 favorites (wager $187 to win $100) to win Game 1 at home while the Rays are +154 underdogs (wager $100 to win $154). We are breaking down everything you need to know about the 2026 World Series and looking at baseball betting options for this year's Fall Classic. Bet on the World Series and more at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonuses + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after spending $5:

Why the Brewers can win the World Series

Even with four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani's injury woes, it's no small feat for Milwaukee to sweep the Dodgers out of the playoffs -- especially in such convincing fashion. Milwaukee faced down the reigning two-time defending champions and looked like the much better team.

Milwaukee won 103 games in the regular season to lead MLB. The Brewers also led the National League in runs (832), batter walk rate (10.6%), batting average (.258), OBP (.341), ERA (3.23) and pitcher strikeout rate (25.8%). They are deserving favorites, even over a 98-win Tampa Bay team.

The roster is overflowing with talent. Second baseman Brice Turang is an all-around star, as are catcher William Contreras and outfielder Jackson Chourio, who is just scratching the surface of his immense talent. The team has turned journeyman first baseman Jake Bauers into a terrifying middle-of-the-order bat. On the mound, Jacob Misiorowski is expected to win his first NL Cy Young Award and Logan Henderson is a more than able second starter. The bullpen is deep and devastatingly effective.

The Brewers are the best team in baseball and may be for years to come, especially if the Dodgers' core begins to age out of excellence. Bet on baseball and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonuses:

Why the Rays can win the World Series

Tampa Bay has the player with the most stardust in his bat coming into this series. Junior Caminero was born to hit on the sport's biggest stages. The third baseman launched 42 home runs in the regular season and has hit some important homers in the postseason. Baseball games can't be won by a single player's overwhelming excellence, but pivotal moments often define World Series games. Caminero is not someone Milwaukee will want to see at the plate with runners on base.

Like the Brewers, the Rays have excelled at finding cast-offs to turn into important contributors. Yandy Diaz and Victor Mesa Jr. have become crucial contributors to the Tampa Bay lineup, while closer Bryan Baker has broken out as an All-Star after being traded from Baltimore. Former Brewer Drew Rasmussen hasn't posted an ERA over 3 since arriving in Tampa Bay in 2021 and will play a key role here. But instead of Rasmussen, it's Nick Martinez who will get the ball in Game 1. Martinez has pitched just nine innings over two starts this postseason but was an All-Star in 2026.

The Rays thrive on speed and contact, a departure from recent Tampa Bay methodologies. They are defensively sound and are well-positioned to grind out a tough World Series. Bet on the World Series at Caesars Sportsbook to get up to $250 in Bet Resets:

Best bets for 2026 World Series

The Brewers appear to be a more fine-tuned version of the Rays heading into this series, and that's usually a recipe for success. Milwaukee has the deeper bullpen despite Baker being a revelation for Tampa Bay, and the starting pitching edge might also go to the Brewers after what they just did to L.A.'s lineup. On offense, the Brewers have been consistent throughout the season while the Rays rely heavily on Caminero and Yandy Diaz. Jonathan Aranda has dropped off a bit in the playoffs but is still capable of breaking out on the biggest stage. The Rays have found a way to optimize their operation but it's hard to pick against Milwaukee, especially after they rolled through the NLDS and NLCS without any problems.

Pick: Brewers -180

If you're looking for a fun novelty prop, consider backing Jake Bauers to lead the series in home runs (+650) or Yandy Diaz to lead the series in hits (+400).