The 2025 MLB trade deadline did not disappoint. High-leverage arms like Mason Miller and Jhoan Duran found new homes, and star sluggers like Eugenio Suarez and Carlos Correa returned to their former teams. With the flurry of moves finally concluded, MLB futures markets have shifted in part due to the additions that some contenders made.

Here, we dive into the five teams that saw their MLB futures odds shift the most from July 24 to Aug. 1 after making some notable deadline acquisitions as they push towards the postseason. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

San Diego Padres: +3500 to +2000

Notable additions:

Find someone who loves you as much as Padres general manager A.J. Preller loves making big moves at the deadline. Never afraid to take a big swing, Preller poached Miller and a lefty starter in Sears from the A's in arguably the biggest move of the deadline as San Diego sent No. 3 overall prospect Leo De Vries to the A's as the centerpiece of the move. Miller is one of baseball's hardest-throwing and most dominant relievers while Sears started the year well with a sub-3 ERA over his first eight starts before struggling more over the last few months. At worst, he's someone who can eat some innings, but the Padres have also quietly been one of baseball's best pitching teams this year.

Preller didn't stop there, either, adding another potential starter in Cortes, who's pitched just twice this year after being traded from New York to Milwaukee. But the Padres' other big move came offensively, adding O'Hearn, the starting AL All-Star DH this year, and Laureano, a veteran right-handed hitting outfielder, from Baltimore. O'Hearn joins the Padres with an .837 OPS in his breakout year while Laureano has a .290/.355/.529 slash line (.884 OPS) with 15 homers in a resurgent 2025 campaign.

Will the Padres catch the Dodgers in the NL West? Probably not. But San Diego's big deadline can help the Padres get some room between them and the rest of the field in the Wild Card race.

Boston Red Sox: +4500 to +3000

Notable additions:

Boston was tied to some big names on the pitching side entering the deadline, and there was also some buzz they may be inclined to move outfielder Jarren Duran. That didn't come to fruition, however, as Boston instead opted for some solid but not dazzling additions to the pitching staff.

Matz is an easy plug-and-play guy for Boston's bullpen as the veteran southpaw has a 3.44 ERA across 55 innings this year, and if needed, he could potentially slide into the rotation as he has a lengthy history working as a starter.

As for May, the big right-hander has exceptional stuff but has struggled to stay on the field. He has a 4.85 ERA in 104 innings this year for the Dodgers and presents a high-risk, high-reward arm for Boston, which has a good recent track record of developing arms -- but May is also a pure rental as a pending free agent, so any tweaks would need to happen quickly.

The Red Sox are one of four true contenders for the three AL Wild Card spots along with Seattle, Texas and New York -- and potentially Toronto, depending how the AL East shapes up. After a rocky start, the Sox have righted the ship and hold the second Wild Card spot entering August. And while their odds have shifted dramatically, that seems to be more centered around playing solid ball the last month or so as well as other Wild Card hopefuls falling out of the race, like Cleveland and Tampa Bay.

Texas Rangers: +5000 to +4000

Notable additions:

After months of stellar pitching and horrific offense, the Rangers finally started to click in July and now find themselves a game behind the Mariners for the third and final AL Wild Card spot. The Rangers went 16-9 in July and averaged 5.52 runs per game while allowing just 3.36 on average. That play caused the front office to get aggressive with reinforcements to a pitching staff anchored by Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi.

Kelly has been stellar for Arizona this year with a 3.22 ERA across 128.2 innings, and he's the biggest name added to Texas' roster. He, deGrom and Eovaldi make up a dazzling 1-3 trio that, should Texas make the postseason, will make it very hard for opposing offenses to score runs. Kelly also has postseason and World Series experience from Arizona's 2023 World Series run, when the Diamondbacks lost to these Rangers.

And while the Rangers' pitching staff leads baseball with a 3.24 ERA, the bullpen has been a weakness of this team for the last few years, even during their World Series title season of 2023. It hasn't been nearly as bad as the last two seasons, but Texas added two notable arms to the mix in Coulombe, who shuts down lefties and has a 1.16 ERA in 31 innings in 2025, and Maton, who has a 2.35 ERA across 38.1 innings.

The American League is wide open right now, and even with the Rangers just outside of the playoff picture, they have the talent and experience to get in, especially with a veteran manager like Bruce Bochy in the dugout.

Seattle Mariners: +1900 to +1400

Notable additions:

3B Eugenio Suarez

1B Josh Naylor

LHP Caleb Ferguson

The Mariners essentially kicked off the deadline season when president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto traded for Naylor in a deal with Arizona on July 24. Roughly a week later, Dipoto swung another trade with the Diamondbacks, getting Suarez a year and a half after he sent him to Arizona in a cost-cutting move. Those two now join a Mariners lineup that has, outside of a historic season by Cal Raleigh that's stolen headlines, quietly been one of the best in baseball despite some inconsistencies. Suarez in particular has had a stellar 2025 with 36 homers and 87 RBIs through 107 games played.

After years of finishing near the bottom in many offensive categories, Seattle enters August 12th in runs scored and fifth in home runs. Now, Suarez, who is tied for the MLB lead in RBIs, and Naylor, who has driven in 60 runs in 2025, join a lineup with Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena as key run producers.

Seattle was tied to many top reliever arms like Duran (now with the Phillies), David Bednar (now with the Yankees) and Griffin Jax (now with the Rays), but they didn't pull the trigger there. They did add to the bullpen however with Ferguson, who has been the best reliever in baseball when it comes to limiting hard contact. He's a groundball specialist who joins a Seattle bullpen that had just one lefty in it before this move.

The Mariners hold the third Wild Card spot in the AL and are in the midst of a four-game series with Texas. They also have the fourth-easiest remaining strength of schedule by opponent winning percentage and the easiest in the American League.

Toronto Blue Jays: +1500 to +1200

Notable additions:

Unless you're Canadian, are an American Blue Jays fan or can see into the future, you mostly likely did not anticipate the Blue Jays would sit atop the AL East and be tied for the best record in the American League entering August. But that's what's happened as John Schneider's squad has caught fire, going 50-30 since the start of June, prompting GM Ross Atkins to get busy at the deadline.

Most of Toronto's moves came on the pitching side, adding two notable relievers to a bullpen that needed more depth on the back end. The Blue Jays' additions of Varland and Dominguez help a lot as both can slide into leverage roles as they're each enjoying very good 2025 campaigns.

Along with Varland, France was part of the Twins' Everything Must Go (besides Byron Buxton) fire sale. He's not the All-Star bat he was in 2022 as he has a sub-.700 OPS, but if George Springer slides into an everyday outfield role for the bulk of his at-bats, France could serve as a DH option for Toronto.

And don't look now, but another Bieber is in Canada. This one is Shane, the 2020 AL Cy Young winner, not Justin. Injuries have really hampered Bieber over the last few years, and he hasn't pitched in an MLB game this year and made just two starts a year ago before undergoing Tommy John surgery in April. He pitched just under 60 pitches in a recent rehab start, so he likely can join the Blue Jays' rotation in the near future, giving Toronto another back-end starter option.