Wrexham will try to rise to another challenge on Saturday when they face Chelsea in the fifth round of the English FA Cup at Racecourse Ground in North Wales. Chelsea are sixth in the English Premier League table, while Wrexham are sixth in the English Championship standings. The Blues have outscored Charlton Athletic and Hull City by a combined 9-1 in their matches since entering 2025-26 English FA Cup play, while Wrexham needed penalties to beat Nottingham Forest before edging Ipswich Town 1-0 in their fourth-round match.

Saturday's kickoff is set for 12:45 p.m. ET at historic Stok Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales. Chelsea are -230 favorites (wager $230 to win $100) in the latest Wrexham vs. Chelsea odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Wrexham are +500 underdogs (wager $100 to win $500), and a draw is priced at +380. The total for match goals is set at 3.5 (Over +120, Under -170). Before you make any FA Cup bets of your own, you need to see what SportsLine expert Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 record (+25.93 units) on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks could have seen huge returns at sportsbooks and on betting apps.

Here are Eimer's best bets and analysis for Wrexham vs. Chelsea on Saturday.

Wrexham vs. Chelsea FA Cup best bets

Wrexham +1.5 (-140, 1 unit)

Wrexham to Score in First Half (+160, 0.5 units)

Wrexham to Score in Second Half (+120, 0.5 units)

Chelsea's brutal schedule

Chelsea are coming up on the EPL record of having the most red cards in a single season after they picked up a red card once again when they played Arsenal. Pedro Neto was given his marching orders as this team continues to struggle with discipline. There's a lot of reasons this could be happening, but a big reason is they're playing too many games.

Chelsea played Aston Villa on Wednesday, face Wrexham this weekend then travel to PSG to play in the Champions League first leg on March 11. This team is going to have to rotate against Wrexham to focus on prep for UCL games. I'm expecting a more rested Wrexham side that has been able to relax the full week to take advantage of this exhausted Chelsea side.

Wrexham's home form

Chelsea are expected to rotate in the first half of this fixture, while Wrexham will be ready to give their home fans a show once again. Their last three home games saw Wrexham score eight goals and they already have experience in FA Cup against EPL teams, having scored three against Nottingham Forest back in the third round.

This team is focused on promotion, but these players are used to the grueling Championship season and have shown year after year they take these cup matches extremely seriously. Chelsea, of course, are the better side but I'm expecting Wrexham, backed by their fans, to keep this closer than people expect.