The St. Bonaventure Bonnies battle the Wright State Raiders in the 2026 ESPN Events Invitational on Tuesday. St. Bonaventure is coming off a 71-65 win over Appalachian State on Monday, while Wright State defeated Akron 66-64. The Bonnies (5-1), who placed 13th in the Atlantic 10 at 4-14 and were 17-17 overall in 2025-26, are on a five-game winning streak. The Raiders (6-0), who won the Horizon League at 15-5 and were 23-12 overall last season, are 4-2 at neutral sites since last November. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from State Farm Field House in Kissimmee, Fla., is at 10 a.m. ET. The Bonnies are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Wright State vs. St. Bonaventure odds, while the over/under is 146. Before making any Wright State vs. St. Bonaventure picks, check out the Wright State vs. St. Bonaventure predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 4 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 31-24 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wright State vs. St. Bonaventure and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for St. Bonaventure vs. Wright State:

Wright State vs. St. Bonaventure spread: St. Bonaventure -1.5 Wright State vs. St. Bonaventure over/under: 146 points Wright State vs. St. Bonaventure money line: St. Bonaventure -115, Wright State -102 Wright State vs. St. Bonaventure picks: See picks at SportsLine Wright State vs. St. Bonaventure streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Wright State vs. St. Bonaventure predictions

After evaluating Wright State vs. St. Bonaventure from every angle, the model is going Over on the total (146 points) on the best betting apps. The Bonnies have the fifth-best scoring offense in the Atlantic 10, averaging 79.5 points per game. Wright State, meanwhile, is the top offense in the Horizon League, averaging 84.7 points.

The model projects two Wright State players to reach double-figure scoring, with C.J. O'Hara and Andrea Holden to lead the way with nearly 11 points apiece. Four St. Bonaventure players are projected to core 10 or more points, with Zach Philipkoski projected to score 15.6 points on average.

The model projects 156 combined points as the Over hits 76% of the time. See the Wright State vs. St. Bonaventure spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Wright State vs. St. Bonaventure picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Wright State vs. St. Bonaventure, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wright State vs. St. Bonaventure spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



