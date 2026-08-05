Wyndham Championship 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fading Jackson Koivun at Greensboro, N.C.

Cameron Young looks to make it two consecutive Wyndham Championship titles when he takes part in this week's event at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. He won last year's event by six strokes over Mac Meissner. Young is the odds-on favorite to repeat at +850 at FanDuel Sportsbook. This is the final even before the FedEx Cup Playoffs begin next week, making it especially important for golfers hovering around the top 70 in the standings.

The tournament, which begins on Thursday, will be played on the par-70, 7,131-yard course. Besides Young, Jackson Koivun is a +1600 favorite, while Hideki Matsuyama is at +1800. Others expected to contend include Ryan Gerard (+2200), Tom Kim (+2500), Ben Griffin (+2500) and Justin Thomas (+3000). Before making any 2026 Wyndham Championship picks, you need to see the 2026 Wyndham Championship predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

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Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 51-48-7 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.

Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 Wyndham Championship and locked in his best bets, prop bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid at the best sports betting apps. You can only see the picks here.

Top 2026 Wyndham Championship expert picks

One of Kannon's 2026 Wyndham Championship predictions: He's fading Koivun at +1600.

"It is hard going against what appears to be the next rising superstar in the game but I'm not sure if this week in particular will be a shiny one for the Auburn Tiger," Kannon told SportsLine. "He sits exactly 70th in the FedExCup standings. That is a lot of pressure on anybody, especially someone brand new to the Tour, to try to maintain or better that position in order to make the playoffs.

"On top of that, Koivun has lived in nearby Chapel Hill, North Carolina for the last handful of years. It is likely that many of the hometown folks will be on hand this week to cheer him on. This too creates pressure, distraction, and expectations. The putter went south on Koivun in a big way last week in Detroit. It will be a problem if he is not able to get that corrected this week." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 Wyndham Championship picks

Kannon has revealed his best bets, and they include a 55-1 longshot who "hasn't finished worse than 29th in his last eight starts, six of which have been on the PGA Tour." You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 Wyndham Championship, and which massive longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 PGA Wyndham Championship odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 PGA Wyndham Championship, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.

2026 PGA Wyndham Championship odds, favorites

See Wyndham Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Cameron Young +850

Jackson Koivun +1600

Hideki Matsuyama +1800

Ryan Gerard +2200

Tom Kim +2500

Ben Griffin +2500

Justin Thomas +3000

Aaron Rai +3000

Davis Thompson +3500

Maverick McNealy +4000

Alex Fitzpatrick +4000

Jordan Smith +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Doug Ghim +4000

Harris English +4000

Keegan Bradley +4500

Mac Meissner +4500

Bud Cauley +4500

Ben Kohles +4500

Brooks Koepka +5000

Michael Brennan +5000

Ryo Hisatsune +5500

Blades Brown +5500

Brian Harman +5500

Jordan Spieth +6000

Keith Mitchell +6000

Alex Noren +6000

J.T. Poston +6000

Chris Kirk +6000

Michael Kim +6500

Alex Smalley +6500

Ben James +6500

Marco Penge +7000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000

Emiliano Grillo +7000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +8000

Rasmus Højgaard +8000

Nick Taylor +8000

Jackson Suber +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Matt Wallace +8000

Beau Hossler +10000

Kevin Yu +10000

Max Greyserman +10000

William Mouw +10000

Nico Echavarria +10000

Max McGreevy +10000

Richard Hoey +10000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Tony Finau +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Eric Cole +10000

Andrew Novak +10000

Matt McCarty +10000

Sepp Straka +10000

Johnny Keefer +10000

Ricky Castillo +10000

Zac Blair +10000

Lee Hodges +10000

Billy Horschel +10000

Kristoffer Ventura +12500

Harry Hall +12500

Stephan Jaeger +12500

Jason Day +12500

Samuel Stevens +12500

Mackenzie Hughes +12500

Pierceson Coody +12500

Lucas Glover +12500

Taylor Moore +12500

Seamus Power +12500

Zach Bauchou +12500

Steven Fisk +15000

Thorbjørn Olesen +15000

Joel Dahmen +15000

Davis Riley +15000

Aldrich Potgieter +15000

Zecheng Dou +15000

Kevin Roy +15000

Mark Hubbard +15000

Jesper Svensson +15000

Matti Schmid +15000

Luke Clanton +15000

John Parry +15000

David Lipsky +17500

Matt Kuchar +17500

Austin Eckroat +17500

Austin Smotherman +17500

Davis Chatfield +17500

Taylor Pendrith +17500

Patrick Fishburn +17500

Chandler Blanchet +17500

Chandler Phillips +17500

Brandt Snedeker +17500

Webb Simpson +22500

Tom Hoge +22500

Karl Vilips +22500

Aaron Wise +22500

Haotong Li +22500

Matthieu Pavon +22500

Neal Shipley +22500

Brian Campbell +22500

Chad Ramey +25000

A.J. Ewart +25000

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +25000

Takumi Kanaya +25000

Jimmy Stanger +25000

Trace Crowe +35000

Patrick Rodgers +35000

Justin Lower +35000

Brice Garnett +35000

Vince Whaley +35000

Adrien Saddier +35000

Hayden Springer +35000

David Skinns +35000

Erik van Rooyen +50000

John VanDerLaan +50000

Pontus Nyholm +50000

Kihei Akina +50000

Kevin Streelman +50000

Hank Lebioda +50000

Adam Svensson +50000

Ben Silverman +50000

Luke List +50000

Marcelo Rozo +75000

Gordon Sargent +75000

Lanto Griffin +75000

Nick Dunlap +75000

Dylan Wu +75000

C.T. Pan +75000

Stefano Mazzoli +100000

Jeffrey Kang +100000

Cam Davis +100000

Cooper Hrabak +100000

Rafael Campos +100000

Danny Walker +100000

Peter Malnati +100000

Kensei Hirata +100000

Patton Kizzire +100000

Tyler Collet +100000

Adam Schenk +100000

Alejandro Tosti +100000

Christo Lamprecht +100000

Joe Highsmith +100000

Camilo Villegas +100000

William McGirt +100000

Keenan Huskey +100000

Lorenzo Rodriguez +100000