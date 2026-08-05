Wyndham Championship 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fading Jackson Koivun at Greensboro, N.C.

Cameron Young looks to make it two consecutive Wyndham Championship titles when he takes part in this week's event at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. He won last year's event by six strokes over Mac Meissner. Young is the odds-on favorite to repeat at +850 at FanDuel Sportsbook. This is the final even before the FedEx Cup Playoffs begin next week, making it especially important for golfers hovering around the top 70 in the standings.
The tournament, which begins on Thursday, will be played on the par-70, 7,131-yard course. Besides Young, Jackson Koivun is a +1600 favorite, while Hideki Matsuyama is at +1800. Others expected to contend include Ryan Gerard (+2200), Tom Kim (+2500), Ben Griffin (+2500) and Justin Thomas (+3000). Before making any 2026 Wyndham Championship picks, you need to see the 2026 Wyndham Championship predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.
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Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 51-48-7 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.
Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 Wyndham Championship and locked in his best bets, prop bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid at the best sports betting apps. You can only see the picks here.
Top 2026 Wyndham Championship expert picks
One of Kannon's 2026 Wyndham Championship predictions: He's fading Koivun at +1600.
"It is hard going against what appears to be the next rising superstar in the game but I'm not sure if this week in particular will be a shiny one for the Auburn Tiger," Kannon told SportsLine. "He sits exactly 70th in the FedExCup standings. That is a lot of pressure on anybody, especially someone brand new to the Tour, to try to maintain or better that position in order to make the playoffs.
"On top of that, Koivun has lived in nearby Chapel Hill, North Carolina for the last handful of years. It is likely that many of the hometown folks will be on hand this week to cheer him on. This too creates pressure, distraction, and expectations. The putter went south on Koivun in a big way last week in Detroit. It will be a problem if he is not able to get that corrected this week." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.
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How to make 2026 Wyndham Championship picks
Kannon has revealed his best bets, and they include a 55-1 longshot who "hasn't finished worse than 29th in his last eight starts, six of which have been on the PGA Tour." You can only see who it is at SportsLine.
What are the best bets for the 2026 Wyndham Championship, and which massive longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 PGA Wyndham Championship odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 PGA Wyndham Championship, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.
2026 PGA Wyndham Championship odds, favorites
See Wyndham Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Cameron Young +850
Jackson Koivun +1600
Hideki Matsuyama +1800
Ryan Gerard +2200
Tom Kim +2500
Ben Griffin +2500
Justin Thomas +3000
Aaron Rai +3000
Davis Thompson +3500
Maverick McNealy +4000
Alex Fitzpatrick +4000
Jordan Smith +4000
Sungjae Im +4000
Doug Ghim +4000
Harris English +4000
Keegan Bradley +4500
Mac Meissner +4500
Bud Cauley +4500
Ben Kohles +4500
Brooks Koepka +5000
Michael Brennan +5000
Ryo Hisatsune +5500
Blades Brown +5500
Brian Harman +5500
Jordan Spieth +6000
Keith Mitchell +6000
Alex Noren +6000
J.T. Poston +6000
Chris Kirk +6000
Michael Kim +6500
Alex Smalley +6500
Ben James +6500
Marco Penge +7000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000
Emiliano Grillo +7000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +8000
Rasmus Højgaard +8000
Nick Taylor +8000
Jackson Suber +8000
Sahith Theegala +8000
Matt Wallace +8000
Beau Hossler +10000
Kevin Yu +10000
Max Greyserman +10000
William Mouw +10000
Nico Echavarria +10000
Max McGreevy +10000
Richard Hoey +10000
Andrew Putnam +10000
Tony Finau +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Eric Cole +10000
Andrew Novak +10000
Matt McCarty +10000
Sepp Straka +10000
Johnny Keefer +10000
Ricky Castillo +10000
Zac Blair +10000
Lee Hodges +10000
Billy Horschel +10000
Kristoffer Ventura +12500
Harry Hall +12500
Stephan Jaeger +12500
Jason Day +12500
Samuel Stevens +12500
Mackenzie Hughes +12500
Pierceson Coody +12500
Lucas Glover +12500
Taylor Moore +12500
Seamus Power +12500
Zach Bauchou +12500
Steven Fisk +15000
Thorbjørn Olesen +15000
Joel Dahmen +15000
Davis Riley +15000
Aldrich Potgieter +15000
Zecheng Dou +15000
Kevin Roy +15000
Mark Hubbard +15000
Jesper Svensson +15000
Matti Schmid +15000
Luke Clanton +15000
John Parry +15000
David Lipsky +17500
Matt Kuchar +17500
Austin Eckroat +17500
Austin Smotherman +17500
Davis Chatfield +17500
Taylor Pendrith +17500
Patrick Fishburn +17500
Chandler Blanchet +17500
Chandler Phillips +17500
Brandt Snedeker +17500
Webb Simpson +22500
Tom Hoge +22500
Karl Vilips +22500
Aaron Wise +22500
Haotong Li +22500
Matthieu Pavon +22500
Neal Shipley +22500
Brian Campbell +22500
Chad Ramey +25000
A.J. Ewart +25000
Adrien Dumont de Chassart +25000
Takumi Kanaya +25000
Jimmy Stanger +25000
Trace Crowe +35000
Patrick Rodgers +35000
Justin Lower +35000
Brice Garnett +35000
Vince Whaley +35000
Adrien Saddier +35000
Hayden Springer +35000
David Skinns +35000
Erik van Rooyen +50000
John VanDerLaan +50000
Pontus Nyholm +50000
Kihei Akina +50000
Kevin Streelman +50000
Hank Lebioda +50000
Adam Svensson +50000
Ben Silverman +50000
Luke List +50000
Marcelo Rozo +75000
Gordon Sargent +75000
Lanto Griffin +75000
Nick Dunlap +75000
Dylan Wu +75000
C.T. Pan +75000
Stefano Mazzoli +100000
Jeffrey Kang +100000
Cam Davis +100000
Cooper Hrabak +100000
Rafael Campos +100000
Danny Walker +100000
Peter Malnati +100000
Kensei Hirata +100000
Patton Kizzire +100000
Tyler Collet +100000
Adam Schenk +100000
Alejandro Tosti +100000
Christo Lamprecht +100000
Joe Highsmith +100000
Camilo Villegas +100000
William McGirt +100000
Keenan Huskey +100000
Lorenzo Rodriguez +100000