Wyndham Championship best bets and outright winner picks from Inside the Lines
+52 units since June and picking the winner three of last six weeks, the Inside the Lines team has been delivering big results on the links. Check out our full slate for this week's Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club and visit our blog for more free, daily picks!
Wyndham Championship Best Bets
Denny McCarthy To Win +5500 (BetMGM), Top 20 +275 (BetMGM)
McCarthy is one of the most reliable players in this field, with nine top-20 finishes already in 2025. That's a hit rate over 50% for tournaments in the U.S., yet we're getting extra juice thanks to a pair of recent missed cuts across the pond. This is a perfect buy-low spot on one of the best putters on Tour (9th in SG: Putting), especially at a shorter Sedgefield Country Club layout where short game and precision around the greens are key.
Sam Stevens To Win +5500 (FanDuel), Top 5 +1100 (bet365)
Stevens is quietly heating up at the right time, picking up his third top-3 finish of the season last week with four rounds in the 60s — his "worst" was a 68. At 29, the father of four brings a calm, focused presence to the course and is playing with house money, sitting comfortably at 27th in the standings and well inside the FedEx Cup Playoff cut line. At 11-1, there's solid value on another strong finish.
Luke Clanton To Win +8000 (bet365), Top 10 +700 (bet365)
Clanton showed serious flashes last week in Minnesota, flirting with the top 10 before a final-round 74 knocked him down the leaderboard. Still, it felt like he found something — and he's returning to a course where he's already proven he can go low. Clanton fired a third-round 62 on his way to a solo 5th at last year's Wyndham, and with his game trending, he's a perfect longshot to win outright.
