Wyndham Championship Best Bets

Denny McCarthy To Win +5500 (BetMGM), Top 20 +275 (BetMGM)

McCarthy is one of the most reliable players in this field, with nine top-20 finishes already in 2025. That's a hit rate over 50% for tournaments in the U.S., yet we're getting extra juice thanks to a pair of recent missed cuts across the pond. This is a perfect buy-low spot on one of the best putters on Tour (9th in SG: Putting), especially at a shorter Sedgefield Country Club layout where short game and precision around the greens are key.

Sam Stevens To Win +5500 (FanDuel), Top 5 +1100 (bet365)

Stevens is quietly heating up at the right time, picking up his third top-3 finish of the season last week with four rounds in the 60s — his "worst" was a 68. At 29, the father of four brings a calm, focused presence to the course and is playing with house money, sitting comfortably at 27th in the standings and well inside the FedEx Cup Playoff cut line. At 11-1, there's solid value on another strong finish.

Luke Clanton To Win +8000 (bet365), Top 10 +700 (bet365)

Clanton showed serious flashes last week in Minnesota, flirting with the top 10 before a final-round 74 knocked him down the leaderboard. Still, it felt like he found something — and he's returning to a course where he's already proven he can go low. Clanton fired a third-round 62 on his way to a solo 5th at last year's Wyndham, and with his game trending, he's a perfect longshot to win outright.

This is a recap of my golf picks since joining the Inside the Lines Team. 

TAFT'S GOLF PICKS RESULTSPROFIT52.00




TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIPODDSSBUNITS
Keegan Bradley to Win3500FD35.00
Keegan Bradley Top 10300DK3.00
Cameron Young to Win5000FD-1.00
Cameron Young Top 5900FD-1.00
Xander Schauffele to Win1600FD-1.00
Xander Schauffele Top 20-150FD-1.00




ROCKET CLASSICODDSSBUNITS
Rickie Fowler Top 51000bet365-1.00
Luke Clanton Top 10400CS-1.00
Cam Champ Top 20400MGM4.00
Rickie Fowler To Win5000FD-1.00
Luke Clanton To Win4000FD-1.00
Cam Champ To Win12500MGM-1.00
Aldrich Potgieter To Win (LIVE)2200bet36522.00
Aldrich Potgieter Top 10 (LIVE)175bet3651.75




JOHN DEERE CLASSICODDSSBUNITS
Denny McCarthy To Win5000FD-1.00
Jake Knapp To Win5000FD-1.00
Michael Thorbjornsen To Win5000FD-1.00
Denny McCarthy Top 10500FD-1.00
Jake Knapp Top 10500FD-1.00
Michael Thorbjornsen Top 10500FD-1.00




SCOTTISH OPENODDSSBUNITS
Scottie Scheffler Top 5130bet365-1.00
Bobby MacIntyre Top 10260CS-1.00
Tommy Fleetwood Top 10225MGM-1.00
Scottie Scheffler To Win550bet365-1.00
Bobby MacIntyre To Win3000FD-1.00
Tommy Fleetwood To Win2200FD-1.00




THE OPENODDSSBUNITS
Scottie Scheffler To Win550bet3655.50
Tommy Fleetwood To Win2600FD-1.00
Russell Henley To Win6500FD-1.00
Scottie Scheffler Top 5125bet3651.25
Tommy Fleetwood Top 10225MGM-1.00
Russell Henley Top 10500CS5.00




3M OPENODDSSBUNITS
Max Greyserman To Win3500BET365-1.00
Max Greyserman Top 5650BETMGM-1.00
Jake Knapp To Win3500BETMGM-1.00
Jake Knapp Top 10350BETMGM3.50
Cam Champ To Win6000BET365-1.00
Cam Champ Top 20275CS-1.00
Jake Knapp To Win (LIVE)650BETMGM-1.00