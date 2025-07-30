Wyndham Championship Best Bets

Denny McCarthy To Win +5500 (BetMGM), Top 20 +275 (BetMGM)

McCarthy is one of the most reliable players in this field, with nine top-20 finishes already in 2025. That's a hit rate over 50% for tournaments in the U.S., yet we're getting extra juice thanks to a pair of recent missed cuts across the pond. This is a perfect buy-low spot on one of the best putters on Tour (9th in SG: Putting), especially at a shorter Sedgefield Country Club layout where short game and precision around the greens are key.

Sam Stevens To Win +5500 (FanDuel), Top 5 +1100 (bet365)

Stevens is quietly heating up at the right time, picking up his third top-3 finish of the season last week with four rounds in the 60s — his "worst" was a 68. At 29, the father of four brings a calm, focused presence to the course and is playing with house money, sitting comfortably at 27th in the standings and well inside the FedEx Cup Playoff cut line. At 11-1, there's solid value on another strong finish.

Luke Clanton To Win +8000 (bet365), Top 10 +700 (bet365)

Clanton showed serious flashes last week in Minnesota, flirting with the top 10 before a final-round 74 knocked him down the leaderboard. Still, it felt like he found something — and he's returning to a course where he's already proven he can go low. Clanton fired a third-round 62 on his way to a solo 5th at last year's Wyndham, and with his game trending, he's a perfect longshot to win outright.

