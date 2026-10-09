The Friday college football schedule includes a matchup of Mountain West opponents as the San Jose State Spartans (3-2, 1-0 Mountain West) host the Wyoming Cowboys (2-3, 1-1) on CBS Sports Network. SJSU has won three of its past four, including knocking off Hawaii last week. The Spartans are 3-2 against the spread this season. Wyoming has alternated wins and losses this season and is coming off a 28-0 loss to North Dakota State. The Cowboys have covered just once in five games this season. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif. The Spartans are 4.5-point favorites in the latest San Jose State vs. Wyoming odds, while the over/under is 42.5. The Spartans are at -192 on the money line (risk $192 to win $100). Before making any Wyoming vs. San Jose State picks, check out the Wyoming vs. San Jose State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

San Jose State vs. Wyoming odds

San Jose State vs. Wyoming spread San Jose State -4.5 San Jose State vs. Wyoming over/under 42.5 points San Jose State vs. Wyoming money line SJSU -192, Wyoming +160 San Jose State vs. Wyoming picks See picks at SportsLine San Jose State vs. Wyoming streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top San Jose State vs. Wyoming predictions

After simulating Wyoming vs. San Jose State 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 42.5 points at betting apps. San Jose State has averaged more than 22 points per game this season. Wyoming has struggled a bit offensively, but the SJSU defense could create some opportunities for the Cowboys. The Spartans rank eighth in the Mountain West in scoring, giving up 25 points per game.

SportsLine's model is projecting 45 combined points in this one, making the Over the value 52% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Wyoming vs. San Jose State picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins San Jose State vs. Wyoming, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 40-35 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 6 on a profitable 40-35 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.