Yankees vs. Cubs prediction, odds, line, time: 2026 MLB picks for Friday, July 31, by proven model

The New York Yankees look to snap a two-game losing streak when they battle the Chicago Cubs in a key interleague matchup on Friday afternoon. New York is coming off a 2-1 11-inning loss to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, while the Cubs earned a 4-2 10-inning win over the St. Louis Cardinals. The Yankees (61-48), who are second in the American League East, are 35-25 on the road this season. The Cubs (62-47), who are second in the National League Central, are 30-22 on their home field in 2026.

First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The Yankees lead the all-time series 27-9, but the Cubs have won three of the last four meetings. Chicago is a -156 favorite on the money line (risk $156 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Cubs odds, while the over/under, is 9. Before making any Yankees vs. Cubs picks, be sure to see the Yankees vs. Cubs predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 19 of the MLB season on a sizzling 39-23 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs. Cubs and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cubs vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Cubs money line Cubs -156, Yankees +132 Yankees vs. Cubs over/under 9 runs Yankees vs. Cubs run line Cubs -1.5 (+137) Yankees vs. Cubs picks See picks at SportsLine Yankees vs. Cubs streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Yankees vs. Cubs predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Yankees vs. Cubs, the model is going Over 9 combined runs for over/under betting. The Over has hit in three of the past five Yankees games, while the Over is 6-4 in the past 10 Cubs games. The Over is also 12-8 when Will Warren starts for New York. The Over is 11-9-1 in 21 starts by Chicago's Shoto Imanaga.

SportsLine's model projects 1.5 total bases or more for the Yankees' Ben Rice and Trent Grisham. The Cubs, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.5 total bases or more from Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki. The model projects the teams to combine for 9.5 total runs. Get the Yankees vs. Cubs money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Yankees vs. Cubs picks

After simulating every pitch of Yankees vs. Cubs 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cubs vs. Yankees, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.