A World Series rematch concludes Sunday as part of Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN at 7:10 p.m. ET when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the New York Yankees. The Dodgers, who beat the Yankees in five games last fall, are going for the series sweep after winning 8-5 Friday and routing New York 18-2 Saturday. Los Angeles is 36-22 and atop the NL West while New York is in first place in the AL East at 35-22.

What makes this harder for the Yankees is the Dodgers are sending star right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound. He's 6-3 with a 1.97 ERA this year and is second in the NL Cy Young odds behind Pittsburgh's Paul Skenes, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Yankees counter with crafty lefty Ryan Yarbrough, who is making his fifth start of the season after beginning 2025 in the bullpen. He's 3-0 with a 3.06 ERA across 35.1 innings this season.

The Dodgers are -171 favorites (wager $171 to win $100) on the money line according to SportsLine consensus odds, while the Yankees are +144 (bet $100 to win $144).

Angelo Magliocca, also known as "Amags,"a regular contributor to The Early Edge and CBS Sports HQ, is a seasoned MLB handicapper up 123.5 units over the last three MLB seasons. He's put together a three-leg parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday Night Baseball, with Yamamoto included as a key factor. You can view all expert picks for Yankees-Dodgers, as well as other MLB games, only at SportsLine.

Yankees-Dodgers SGP (+400 on DraftKings)

Teoscar Hernandez 2+ Total Bases

Yoshinobu Yamamoto 2+ Walks

Yankees +1.5

With the NFL season fast approaching, three MLB teams did their best football impression last night by scoring 16 or more runs, with the Dodgers capping things off by scoring 18 runs against the Yankees in Game 2 of this series. Having won the first two games, the Dodgers are set up perfectly for the sweep with their ace Yamamoto on the mound, and the odds have them as a rather large favorite. You won't see too many instances of a team being a large favorite against the Bronx Bombers, but after last night's performance, I think the price could be even worse.

Yamamoto (6-3, 1.97 ERA) has been the ace the Dodgers needed early in the season, helping propel them through significant injuries to their pitching staff and even some of their offensive stars. When the injuries mounted for L.A., Yamamoto put his head down and threw solid game after solid game with seven quality starts in 11 tries, allowing more than two earned runs just twice. He's also picked up 75 strikeouts in 64 innings with a swinging strike rate around 12.5%, and those added strikeouts have helped him work around trouble at times. That has led to a left on base rate over 80%, which is likely unsustainable, and that's where I begin to find a few issues in Yamamoto's profile. He's running an incredibly low BABIP (batting average on balls in play) of .228 as well, which can signify getting lucky to some extent when it's this low. I do believe he is better than the .305 BABIP he was a victim to last season, but he's also probably due for some regression. The two times Yamamoto saw the Yankees last year, he pitched very well but still managed to walk at least a couple of batters. The Yankees have continued their patient approach this year with the best walk rate in MLB , and Yamamoto has walked at least two batters in five of his last six starts and in seven of 11 this year.

Funny enough, Hernandez went hitless in last night's 18-run outburst, so we're going to bet on him to get back into the hit column here. It's usually not that simple, but maybe it is? Sometimes we overthink things, and that might be what Hernandez was doing at the plate last night while his teammates went around the merry-go-round on the bases. He did walk and score, so I guess he joined in on the fun in a small way. But now, Hernandez faces a lefty starter in Ryan Yarbrough, and he's hitting .450 against left-handed pitchers this season after putting up a near .300 average against them last year. Hernandez is also no stranger to Yarbrough with 38 career plate appearances against the southpaw thanks to both playing in the AL East for many years. Hernandez came away with just four strikeouts from all of those plate appearances and he racked up seven home runs on 13 total hits. That's not to say the Yankees' lefty is the same pitcher he was a few years ago, but he is still a soft throwing left-hander, and the Dodgers' outfielder is positioned well to pick up at least one extra-base hit, if not multiple hits.

Lastly, I'm going to attempt to pick the side again. That hasn't gone too well over the last few weeks, so feel free to replace this leg with your favorite prop. The Yankees' bullpen was used a good bit recently, but they have an off day tomorrow and their high-leverage guys should all be available Sunday. After losing the first two games, I am banking on manager Aaron Boone exhausting his bullpen here and using his top guys to get out of any jams. It's always tough to sweep a team, especially one as good as the Yankees but the Dodgers are a titan in MLB and could easily walk away with a win. Even though the total is nine runs here, I lean to the Under with Yamamoto on the mound and both bullpens having their top arms available, so the +1.5 on the Yankees side is how I went about this one instead of the straight money line. The +1.5 and +140 or better money line both show some value tonight, so we're sliding the +1.5 into the parlay.