Yankees vs. Dodgers odds, prediction, time: 2026 MLB picks for Saturday, July 18 by proven model

A possible World Series preview unfolds Saturday when the Los Angeles Dodgers (62-36) take on the New York Yankees (54-43). The Dodgers have the best record in baseball and are already running away with the NL West with a 12.5-game lead. The Yankees, meanwhile, are 2.5 games behind the Rays in the AL East. The Dodgers won the series opener 2-1 on Friday. Ryan Weathers (3-7, 4.15 ERA) will get the start for the Yankees, while Emmet Sheehan (4-6, 4.81 ERA) is on the hill for the Dodgers.

First pitch at Yankee Stadium is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. The Yankees are -112 favorites on the money line (risk $112 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Dodgers odds, with the Dodgers at -107. The over/under for total runs is 9. Before making any Dodgers vs. Yankees picks, be sure to see the Yankees vs. Dodgers predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered the 2026 MLB All-Star break on a sizzling 33-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs. Dodgers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Dodgers vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Dodgers money line Yankees -112, Dodgers -107 Yankees vs. Dodgers over/under 9 runs Yankees vs. Dodgers run line Dodgers -1.5 (+153) Yankees vs. Dodgers picks See picks at SportsLine Yankees vs. Dodgers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

Top Yankees vs. Dodgers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Dodgers vs. Yankees, the model is going Over 9 combined runs. These teams combined for just three runs in Game 1, and Aaron Judge's absence (ribs) certainly limits the upside for New York's offense. The pitching matchup, however, could be the x-factor for this bet.

Weathers has given up four or more earned runs in four of his past eight starts. Sheehan, meanwhile, had a 6.00 ERA in the month of June, so both have given up a lot of runs recently. Both offenses, meanwhile, are in the top 10 in Major League Baseball in scoring.

The model projects around two total bases for Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Andy Pages and Mookie Betts for the Dodgers. The Yankees get around two total bases on average from Amed Rosario and Ben Rise in the simulations. The teams combine for 10 runs, making the Over the value play. Get the Yankees vs. Dodgers money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Dodgers vs. Yankees picks

After simulating every pitch of Yankees vs. Dodgers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Yankees vs. Dodgers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.