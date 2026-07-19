Yankees vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, time: 2026 MLB picks for Sunday Night Baseball from proven model

A potential World Series preview will take place on 'Sunday Night Baseball' as the New York Yankees host the Los Angeles Dodgers. New York (54-44) has the second-best record in the AL, while Los Angeles (63-36) has the best record in all of baseball. The Dodgers took the series opener on Friday, 2-1, before Saturday's contest was postponed due to rain. That created a day/night doubleheader for Sunday in which L.A. prevailed earlier this afternoon, 8-2.

First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium in New York City. Los Angeles is 8-2 versus New York since they met in the 2024 World Series. The latest Yankees vs. Dodgers odds list L.A. as the -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 9. Before making any Dodgers vs. Yankees picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Sunday Night Baseball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and entered the 2026 MLB All-Star break on a sizzling 33-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs. Dodgers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Dodgers vs. Yankees:

Dodgers vs. Yankees money line Dodgers -130, Yankees +110 Dodgers vs. Yankees over/under 9 runs Dodgers vs. Yankees run line Dodgers -1.5 (+125) Dodgers vs. Yankees picks See picks at SportsLine Dodgers vs. Yankees streaming Fubo (try for free)

Top Dodgers vs. Yankees predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Yankees vs. Dodgers, the model is going Over 9 total runs. The Yanks haven't been in the role of a home underdog too often, but these scenarios tend to lead to high-scoring games. Since the start of last year, the Over is 8-4 (67%) when the Yankees are home dogs.

Additionally, with this being the back-end of a doubleheader, this is shaping up to be a bullpen game for both squads. Lesser arms on the mound typically lead to higher-scoring affairs as four different batters are projected to have more than 1.5 total bases, with Shohei Ohtani going over 2 total bases. Given these trends, the model projects 10.3 combined runs, making the Over a strong pick in over/under sports betting. Get the Dodgers vs. Yankees money-line pick at SportsLine.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

How to make Yankees vs. Dodgers picks

After simulating every pitch of Dodgers vs. Yankees 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Yankees vs. Dodgers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.