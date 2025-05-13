Two division leaders in the American League will square off on Tuesday when the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners play the second game of their three-game series at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The Yankees (24-17) lead the AL East by three games over the Red Sox. New York has won five of its last six games. Meanwhile the Mariners (22-18) sit atop the AL West by 1 1/2 games over the Athletics. Seattle has lost four in a row.

In the first game of the series on Monday, Trent Grisham hit two home runs, including one during a six-run fifth inning, to lead the Yankees to a 11-5 victory.

Lefty Max Fried (6-0, 1.05 ERA) will take the mound for New York looking to become the first seven-game winner in the majors. Signed to a $218 million contract by the Yankees in the offseason, Fried has been arguably the best pitcher in baseball so far this season, having allowed only one earned run over his last four starts. New York is a perfect 8-0 this season in games started by Fried, who is +600 to win the AL Cy Young award at sportsbooks.

He will encounter a Mariners team that is tied for fourth in the majors in home runs (56) and ranks eighth in OPS (.739).

Seattle, meanwhile, will give the ball to Bryan Woo (4-1, 3.25). The 25-year-old righty is coming off his worst start of the season, having given up five runs on eight hits in 6.0 innings against Oakland. Despite the effort, Seattle won the game, 6-5.

Woo faces a tough task against a potent Yankees lineup. Led by Triple Crown candidate Aaron Judge, New York leads the majors in runs (246), home runs (74), OPS (.840), batting average (.267) and walks (168). Judge leads the majors in average (.414) and RBI (40) and is tied for the lead in home runs (14). He is +220 at DraftKings Sportsbook to hit a home run on Tuesday.

The Yankees are -138 favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Mariners are +117 underdogs. The total is 7, with the Under at -107 and the Over at -113.

First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Yankees-Mariners on Tuesday.

NEW YORK YANKEES at SEATTLE MARINERS | 5/13 | 9:40 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Mariners +117

Seattle wins in 47% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Mariners +1.5 (-149)

Seattle covers in 63% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7 (-113)

The Over hits in 60.9% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 4.7, Mariners 4.2