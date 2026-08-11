Yankees vs. Mariners prediction, odds, line, time: 2026 MLB picks for Tuesday, Aug. 11 by proven model

The Seattle Mariners will look to snap a four-game losing streak when they visit the New York Yankees on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. Seattle dropped its fourth straight on Sunday, falling to the Tampa Bay Rays, while New York fell 2-1 to Atlanta in extra innings. The Mariners (56-63) are 23-34 on the road this season. The Yankees (66-52), who will be without star sluggers Aaron Judge (ribs) and Giancarlo Stanton (calf), are 29-26 at Yankee Stadium in 2026. Bryan Woo (8-8, 4.31 ERA) takes the mound for Seattle, while Ryan Weathers (4-7, 4.25 ERA) starts for New York. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $150 in bonus bets instantly as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees have won two of three meetings against Seattle this season. New York is a -130 favorite on the money line (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Mariners vs. Yankees odds, with Seattle at +117. The over/under for total runs is 8. Before making any Mariners vs. Yankees picks, be sure to see the Mariners vs. Yankees predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 21 of the MLB season on a sizzling 45-30 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

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Now, the model has set its sights on Mariners vs. Yankees and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Mariners vs. Yankees:

Mariners vs. Yankees money line Mariners -130, Yankees +117 Mariners vs. Yankees over/under 8 runs Mariners vs. Yankees run line Yankees -1.5 (+157) Mariners vs. Yankees picks See picks at SportsLine Mariners vs. Yankees streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Top Mariners vs. Yankees predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Yankees vs. Mariners, the model is going Under 8 combined runs for over/under betting. The Under has hit in the Mariners' last three games. The Under has also hit in four of the Yankees' last five games. The Under is 4-0 in Yankees' last four games as a home favorite.

SportsLine's model projects just 7.7 total runs, coming in just below the line, with a Yankees lineup missing Judge (ribs), Stanton (calf) and Cody Bellinger (hamstring) limiting the home side's offensive ceiling. The model does project Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena to each log at least 1.5 total bases for Seattle. Get the Mariners vs. Yankees money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Mariners vs. Yankees picks

After simulating every pitch of Mariners vs. Yankees 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mariners vs. Yankees, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.