Yankees vs. Phillies prediction, odds, time: 2026 MLB picks for Sunday Night Baseball by proven model

A potential World Series preview will take place on 'Sunday Night Baseball' as the New York Yankees visit the Philadelphia Phillies. New York (59-45) has the second-best record in the AL, while Philly (56-49) is on pace to secure a postseason berth for the fifth straight year. The Yanks have taken the first two games of this series and have won three straight overall, while Philadelphia has dropped four in a row. Cy Young favorite Cristopher Sanchez (12-4, 2.71 ERA) will get the ball for the Phillies, countered by New York's Will Warren (7-4, 4.00 ERA).

First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. New York is 7-2 over the last nine matchups. The latest Yankees vs. Phillies odds list Philly as the -206 favorite (risk $206 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 8, and the Under has hit in each of the first two games of this series. Before making any Phillies vs. Yankees picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Sunday Night Baseball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs. Phillies and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Phillies vs. Yankees:

Phillies vs. Yankees money line Phillies -206, Yankees +170 Phillies vs. Yankees over/under 8 runs Phillies vs. Yankees run line Phillies -1.5 (+108) Phillies vs. Yankees picks See picks at SportsLine Phillies vs. Yankees streaming Fubo (try for free)

Top Phillies vs. Yankees predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Yankees vs. Phillies, the model is going Over 8 total runs. The Over is 5-3 over these teams' last eight meetings, and the total has also been eclipsed in 11 of Warren's 19 starts (58%). Speaking of the Yankees pitcher, the situational splits aren't in his favor for Sunday Night Baseball. His ERA in night games (5.40) is twice as high as day games (2.57), and he's also allowing a .276 average on the road, compared to .249 at home.

As for Sanchez, it's been a rough month-plus for him. He has a 5.86 ERA and has given up 18 ER over his last five starts, compared to a 1.80 ERA and 21 ER allowed over his first 16 starts. That doesn't even include the All-Star Game where he got the start but took the loss after getting lit up for 3 ER in 1 IP. Given the trends and both pitchers' struggles, the model projects 9.1 combined runs, making the Over a strong pick in over/under sports betting. Get the Phillies vs. Yankees money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make Yankees vs. Phillies picks

After simulating every pitch of Phillies vs. Yankees 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Yankees vs. Phillies, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.