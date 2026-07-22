Yankees vs. Pirates odds, prediction, time: 2026 MLB picks for Wednesday, July 22 from advanced model

The New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates will play a day/night doubleheader on Wednesday's MLB schedule after rain postponed Tuesday's contest. New York (56-44) took Monday's game, 8-5, and is second in the AL East, while Pittsburgh (52-49) is fourth in the NL Central but is tied for the last Wild Card spot. Former Pirate, Gerrit Cole (3-5, 3.93 ERA), will take the mound for the Yankees in the first game, countered by Mitch Keller (6-7, 5.14 ERA) of Pittsburgh.

First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y. The latest Pirates vs. Yankees odds list New York as the -188 favorite (risk $188 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 9.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Pirates picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the MLB predictions for Yankees vs. Pirates.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pirates vs. Yankees and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Yankees vs. Pirates:

Pirates vs. Yankees money line Yankees -188, Pirates +156 Pirates vs. Yankees over/under 9.5 runs Pirates vs. Yankees run line Yankees -1.5 (+108) Pirates vs. Yankees picks See picks at SportsLine Pirates vs. Yankees streaming Fubo (try for free)

Top Yankees vs. Pirates predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Pirates vs. Yankees, the model is going Under 9.5 total runs. Due to Tuesday's rainout, this is the second game of the series, and each of the last five Game 2s of a series for Pittsburgh have gone under. As for New York, Cole being on the mound lends itself to a lower-scoring contest. With a sub-4.00 ERA, the Under sports an 8-2 record for the Yanks when Cole totes the rubber.

Additionally, Cole has dominated current Pirates batters as they've combined to hit just .185 (15 for 81) off him. Meanwhile, Keller is much happier to be pitching in this afternoon contest rather than the night game. Keller has a 3.60 ERA in day games, compared to a 6.58 mark in night games. Given these trends, the model projects 9.3 combined runs, making the Under the side to back in over/under sports betting. Get the Yankees vs. Pirates money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make Pirates vs. Yankees picks

After simulating every pitch of Yankees vs. Pirates 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pirates vs. Yankees, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.