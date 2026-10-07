The Tampa Bay Rays look to complete a sweep over the New York Yankees when the two teams meet for Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Wednesday night. Tampa Bay is coming off back-to-back wins at Tropicana Field, including a 1-0 Drew Rasmussen gem in Game 1 and a 5-2 victory in Game 2 behind Freddy Peralta, taking a commanding 2-0 series lead. Tampa Bay is expected to start right-hander Nick Martinez (15-6, 3.10 ERA), while left-hander Max Fried (5-5, 2.80 ERA) is expected to take the mound for New York. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 trading bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

First pitch from Yankee Stadium in New York is set for 8 p.m. ET. New York is the -164 favorite on the money line (risk $164 to win $100) in the latest Rays vs. Yankees odds, while the over/under is 7. Before making any Yankees vs. Rays picks, or MLB predictions, see the Rays vs. Yankees predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the divisional round of the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rays vs. Yankees and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Yankees vs. Rays:

Rays vs. Yankees money line Yankees -164, Rays +140 Rays vs. Yankees over/under 7 runs Rays vs. Yankees run line Yankees -1.5 (+140) Rays vs. Yankees picks See picks at SportsLine Rays vs. Yankees streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Yankees vs. Rays predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Rays vs. Yankees, the model is going Over 7 combined runs for over/under betting. The Over hit in the previous matchup between these two teams. The Over has hit in three of the last four games for the Yankees.

SportsLine's model projects 1.5 total bases or more for the Rays' Yandy Diaz and Junior Caminero. The Yankees, meanwhile, are projected to get 1.5 total bases or more from Ben Rice and Luis Garcia. The model projects the Over to hit 54% of the time. Get the Rays vs. Yankees money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Rays vs. Yankees picks

After simulating every pitch of Yankees vs. Rays 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rays vs. Yankees, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.