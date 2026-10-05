The 2026 MLB playoffs continue on Monday with a pair of Game 2 matchups in the American League Divisional Series. The nightcap will see the Tampa Bay Rays hosting the New York Yankees, after Tampa took Saturday's opener by a 1-0 score thanks to a homer from Jonathan Aranda. Cam Schlittler (14-6, 1.95 ERA) will take the mound for New York, countered by Freddy Peralta (10-11, 4.42 ERA) of Tampa. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 deposit:

First pitch is at 8 p.m. ET from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Rays won the regular season series 7-6. New York is the -126 favorite (risk $126 to win $100) in the latest Rays vs. Yankees odds, while the over/under is 6.5 runs. Before making any Yankees vs. Rays picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Rays vs. Yankees predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered the divisional round of the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rays vs. Yankees and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Yankees vs. Rays:

Rays vs. Yankees money line Yankees -129, Rays +111 Rays vs. Yankees over/under 6.5 runs Rays vs. Yankees run line Yankees -1.5 (+146) Rays vs. Yankees picks See picks at SportsLine Rays vs. Yankees streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Yankees vs. Rays predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Rays vs. Yankees, the model is going Over 6.5 combined runs for at the best betting apps. The 1-0 score in Game 1 was an outlier as the previous three matchups -- which all took place during the last week of the regular season -- went over. The Over is 7-1, overall, over New York's last eight games and is 5-2 across Tampa's last seven games.

Peralta has surrendered an .872 career OPS to current Yankees batters, while even Schlittler uncharacterically struggled against the Rays. He allowed five baserunners and two runs (one unearned) in just 3.0 IP in his last start versus Tampa. It's his only start over his last six outings in which he gave up more baserunners than he had innings pitched. The model projects both teams to score at least 4.0 runs, as the Over connects in 63% of simulations. Get the Yankees vs. Rays money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Rays vs. Yankees picks

After simulating every pitch of Yankees vs. Rays 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rays vs. Yankees, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.