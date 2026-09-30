The New York Yankees will look to close out their American League Wild Card series with the Boston Red Sox when they meet in Game 2 on Wednesday night in the 2026 MLB playoffs. New York opened the series with a 9-0 win over Boston on Tuesday. The Red Sox (87-75), who placed third in the AL East, have lost two in a row and are 46-36 on the road in 2026. The Yankees (93-68), who placed second in the division, have won two in a row and are 47-34 on their home field this season. Right-hander Sonny Gray (18-5, 2.72 ERA) gets the start for Boston, while New York counters with left-hander Max Fried (5-5, 2.80 ERA). Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

First pitch from Yankee Stadium in New York is set for 8 p.m. ET. New York is a -134 favorite on the money line (risk $134 to win $100) in the latest Red Sox vs. Yankees odds, while the over/under, is 6.5. Before making any Red Sox vs. Yankees picks, be sure to see the Red Sox vs. Yankees predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Red Sox vs. Yankees and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Yankees vs. Red Sox:

Red Sox vs. Yankees money line Yankees -134, Red Sox +120 Red Sox vs. Yankees over/under 6.5 runs Red Sox vs. Yankees run line Yankees -1.5 (+168) Red Sox vs. Yankees picks See picks at SportsLine Red Sox vs. Yankees streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 trading bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Top Red Sox vs. Yankees predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Red Sox vs. Yankees, the model is going Over 6.5 combined runs for over/under betting. The Over has hit in each of the last three meetings, including in Tuesday's Game 1 matchup. The Over has also hit in nine of the past 13 Yankees home games when the line is above 7. The Over is 10-9-1 in Max Fried starts.

SportsLine's model projects 1.6 total bases or more for the Red Sox's Jahmai Jones, Ceddanne Rafaela, Adley Rutschman and Willson Contreras. The Yankees, meanwhile, are projected to get 1.4 total bases or more from Ben Rice, Cody Bellinger, Spencer Jones and Luis Garcia. The model projects the teams to combine for 7.8 total runs, as the Over hits 63% of the time. Get the Red Sox vs. Yankees money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Red Sox vs. Yankees picks

After simulating every pitch of Red Sox vs. Yankees 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Red Sox vs. Yankees, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.