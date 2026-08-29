The New York Yankees will look to further increase their lead in the American League wild-cared race when they battle the Boston Red Sox in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday. New York won 1-0 on Friday night. The Red Sox (73-61), who are the second Wild Card in the AL, are 39-29 on the road this season. The Yankees (76-58), who occupy the top wild-card spot, are 35-30 on their home field in 2026. Carlos Rodon (4-2, 3.15 ERA) is on the hill for New York, while Jake Bennett (8-6, 3.49 ERA) will start for Boston. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

New York is -116 on the money line (risk $116 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds, while the over/under is 8. Before making any Yankees vs. Red Sox picks, be sure to see the Red Sox vs. Yankees predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 23 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-34 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Red Sox vs. Yankees and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Yankees vs. Red Sox:

Yankees vs. Red Sox money line Yankees -116, Red Sox +105 Yankees vs. Red Sox over/under 8 runs Yankees vs. Red Sox run line Yankees -1.5 (+165) Yankees vs. Red Sox picks See picks at SportsLine Yankees vs. Red Sox streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Red Sox vs. Yankees predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Red Sox vs. Yankees, the model is projecting that Willson Contreras goes Over 1.5 total bases (+129) for the Red Sox. Contreras has gone over his bases market in four of his last five games when he is playing a team with a winning record, with an average of 2.6 bases per game during that span.

Contreras has hit lefties well this year with a .954 OPS compared to .893 against righties. The model is projecting 1.9 total bases, making the Over the value side. Get the Red Sox vs. Yankees money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Yankees vs. Red Sox picks

After simulating every pitch of Red Sox vs. Yankees 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Yankees vs. Red Sox, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.



