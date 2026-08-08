Yankees vs. Braves prediction, odds, line, time: 2026 MLB picks for Saturday, Aug. 8 by proven model

The Saturday MLB schedule gets underway when the New York Yankees (65-51) host the Atlanta Braves (70-46) in a potential World Series preview. New York snapped Atlanta's eight-game winning streak with an extra-inning win on Friday. Chris Sale (12-6, 2.08 ERA) is on the hill for Atlanta, while Gerrit Cole (5-5, 3.42 ERA) will get the start for New York in a matchup of big-name pitchers in the Bronx.

First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 3:05 p.m. ET. Atlanta is the -137 favorite on the money line (risk $137 to win $100) in the latest Braves vs. Yankees odds, with New York at +123. The over/under for total runs is 7.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Braves picks, be sure to see the Braves vs. Yankees predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs. Braves and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Braves vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Braves money line Braves -137, Yankees +123 Yankees vs. Braves over/under 7.5 runs Yankees vs. Braves run line Braves -1.5 (+124) Yankees vs. Braves picks See picks at SportsLine Yankees vs. Braves streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Braves vs. Yankees predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Pirates vs. Mets, the model is going Over 1.5 total bases for Atlanta first baseman Matt Olson, a bet that returns +110. Olson is one of the hottest hitters in the league right now with four home runs in August, including one in back-to-back games.

He's averaged a whopping 3.6 total bases per game in his past five outings, and he's cleared 1.5 total bases in every game except for one in August thus far. The model is projecting 1.9 total bases, making the Over the value play at plus money. Get th money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Yankees vs. Braves picks

After simulating every pitch of Braves vs. Yankees 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Yankees vs. Braves, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.