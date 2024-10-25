What to look for in this matchup of historic franchises and superstar-filled teams to decide the 2024 champion

Two of sports’ most historic franchises meet to decide the 2024 MLB champion. The Yankees and Dodgers face off in the World Series for the 12th time and the first since 1981. It’s also a matchup of the best records in each league – something the Fall Classic has seen on just four occasions dating back to 1999.

Los Angeles overcame pitching injuries thanks to a potent and deep lineup. That was on display in the six-game pennant-winning performance over the Mets, in which the Dodgers scored an NLCS-record 46 runs. They dispatched one New York team. Now it’s a chance for the other.

The Dodgers are slight betting favorites at most MLB betting sites, but the Yankees won’t go down easy.

The Yankees, with more titles than anyone, were last in the World Series in 2009. New York was powered by another MVP season from Aaron Judge and his MLB-best 58 home runs. He’s paired with Juan Soto, who had another typically terrific year with a personal-high 41 homers. But none of those was as big as his tie-breaking three-run blast in the ALCS clincher last Saturday.

While Soto has made an impact in his first year in pinstripes, Shohei Ohtani was front-and-center of a huge Dodgers offseason. Although not able to pitch, all he did at the plate was produce the first 50-homer, 50-stolen base season. He and Judge are arguably the game’s best players. They, and many other marquee names, will be on the grandest stage beginning on Friday in Los Angeles.

Below, you can find tips and a best bet for the World Series which are available to make at the best online sportsbooks.

New York Yankees +1.5 Games (-185, DraftKings)

Although its return on investment isn’t as strong, taking the Yankees and giving 1.5 games covers many options. There are many reasons this could a long series – potentially going seven games. If it lasts the limit and the Dodgers win, the Yankees cover. If New York wins in any fashion, the Yankees cover.

Witnessing how well it did at the plate against the Mets and how deep this lineup is, there are countless ways for L.A. to produce runs – even at the bottom of the lineup. The Dodgers don’t have to necessarily count on their big names to come through (Tommy Edman winning NLCS MVP a prime example).

But the Yankees have better pitching. They proved it during the regular season with a 3.74 team ERA (ranking seventh in MLB). They also showed depth and quality in the bullpen during the playoffs – with Luke Weaver at the back end.

Los Angeles’ pitchers will have a challenge in dealing with Judge, Soto and Giancarlo Stanton in the middle of the order. The Dodgers’ relievers are strong too, but getting length from their starters – namely Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Walker Buehler – is a question.

A $20 bet at -185 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook would result in a $30.81 payout if the bet won.

Mookie Betts to win series Most Valuable Player (+900, DraftKings)

He sits in the shadow of Ohtani, but Betts had himself a very solid NLCS – batting .346 with nine hits, two home runs, nine RBI and six runs scored. Betts drove in three runs in Game 1 and four in Game 4. If not for Tommy Edman’s insane performance, Betts would’ve likely been the MVP of L.A.’s victory over New York.

The star power of this World Series is reflected in the numerous regular season MVPs. Betts has one of those, and most of his October outings have more often not reflected the player of the spring and summer.

But the wealth of talent around him might give him the opportunity to not feel any burden and perform more to his capabilities – just like what has been seen the past couple of weeks.

A $20 winning bet made at DraftKings at +900 odds would bring back a $200 payout.

Giancarlo Stanton to hit most home runs (+600, FanDuel)

With each long ball, Stanton is adding to a tremendous postseason legacy. He went deep four times in the five-game ALCS against Cleveland.

After a 2024 season in which he dealt with another IL stint but still managed 27 homers, Stanton is healthy and delivering again when it matters most. He now has 16 homers and a 1.019 OPS in 36 playoff games.

Beyond being locked in at the plate, two factors related to the opposition work in his favor. Stanton, a Southern California native, has a .309 batting average with 10 home runs and a 1.086 OPS in 25 appearances at Dodger Stadium.

Two pitchers who have yielded the most home runs so far this postseason are Dodgers reliever Ryan Brasier and Los Angeles’ Game 1 starter, Jack Flaherty.

A $20 winning wager at +600 odds on FanDuel would result in a $140 payout.

Game One/Series Double: Yankees/Dodgers (+470, FanDuel)

Somebody bold enough can choose the exact order of results at very long odds. A higher probability bet (albeit with lower odds) is to combine the Game 1 winner with the series winner. For instance, taking the Dodgers to win the opener in L.A. and eventually win the series is +155.

However, the Yankees present an opportunity to gain the early edge thanks to the man they have on the mound. Gerrit Cole possesses a terrific postseason record – with a 2.98 ERA over 20 appearances – and is comfortable with World Series pressure. The veteran right-hander went seven innings in the ALDS clincher at Kansas City.

The Dodgers offense should be comfortable at Yankee stadium – especially with the shorter right-field fence enticing for the likes of Ohtani and Freddie Freeman. And even Betts has the ability to shoot one the other way.

A $20 winning bet at +470 odds on FanDuel yields a $114 payout.

Juan Soto most hits (+600, DraftKings)

He recorded a hit in all but one game of the ALCS – seven in total. None was bigger than the three-run homer in the top of the 10th at Progressive Field on Saturday which provided the difference in the Yankees’ pennant-clinching victory.

Soto may have finished the regular season with fewer hits than the soon-to-be MVPs on either side of this series, but he’s shown he’s capable of performing well in the Fall Classic and provides better value at his current odds.

The Dodgers present just one healthy left-handed pitcher in reliever Anthony Banda. Perhaps Alex Vesia will be ready, too. Nonetheless, matchups work in the lefty’s favor here.

To add personal incentive, Soto is set to become – far and away – the most sought-after free agent on the market once the World Series is over with a potential salary that will rival what Ohtani got last offseason.