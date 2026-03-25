The 2026 MLB season starts Wednesday with a Netflix special standalone game, the San Francisco Giants hosting the New York Yankees. You can get a jump on using the latest Kalshi promo code and make trades to start building your portfolio for the long season. We'll use recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making MLB home run prop betting picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

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Best MLB trades on Yankees vs. Giants for Wednesday, March 25

The Yankees will send left-hander Max Fried to the mound Wednesday, and the 32-year-old comes off an All-Star season where he went 19-5 with a 2.86 ERA. The Giants counter with right-hander Logan Webb, who is making his fifth consecutive Opening Day start. The 29-year-old was 15-11 with a 3.22 ERA while leading the National League with 224 strikeouts and topping MLB with 207 innings pitched. Webb allowed one run in two starts for the runner-up United States at the World Baseball Classic. Despite the solid pitching matchup, the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, expects this to be a fairly high-scoring game. It is projecting more than nine runs to be scored and has it coming in at more than seven runs 64.7% of the time. Yes on Over 6.5 runs scored at Kalshi is priced at 57 cents. For anyone wondering how to read odds, that means you can choose less than or more than 6.5 runs.

A New York offense powered by Aaron Judge is one reason the model is expecting a fair amount of runs. Judge is aiming to become the first player in MLB history to hit 50 or more home runs in a season five times after he finished with 54 last season. His team hit 101 more home runs than the Giants did in 2025, with the Yankees posting an MLB-high 274. Their batters also had the third-most strikeouts in the majors, while the Giants offense was middle of the pack by most measures. That's why the SportsLine model has the Yankees winning in 58% of its simulations, while Kalshi has shares priced at 55 cents for Yes on the Yankees to win.