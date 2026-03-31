The New York Yankees got off to a flying start in 2026, sweeping the San Francisco Giants in commanding fashion. The Yankees outscored the Giants 13-1 over the three-game stretch and looked to carry some of that momentum into their next series against the Seattle Mariners, who are hoping to build on last year's ALCS appearance. The Mariners shut down New York's offense in the first game of the series, with Luis Castillo striking out seven hitters over six scoreless innings in the 2-1 win to give the Yankees their first loss of the season.

Seattle will send Logan Gilbert to the bump on Tuesday and the starter will hope he can cash in on some of New York's offensive woes. Gilbert was roughed up in his first start of 2026, serving up three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings in a loss to the Cleveland Guardians. The Yankees will counter with Max Fried, who won his Opening Day start with 6 1/3 scoreless frames against the Giants.

We'll take a look at the best bets for Yankees vs. Mariners on Tuesday with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Use the latest DraftKings promo code to secure your offer and make a wager on Yankees vs. Mariners on Tuesday.

Yankees vs. Mariners best bets for Tuesday, March 31

Mariners +1.5

The home team covers the run line in 68% of model simulations, which is good for a "B" grade. In 2025, the Mariners went 51-30 straight up as the home side and 11-3 on the run line as a home underdog. The Yankees were 44-37 on the road a season ago and went 30-40 on the run line as a road favorite. Even with Gilbert struggling in his 2026 opener, Seattle's offense has shown it can deliver in key moments to keep this game close enough to cover.

Over 7 runs

These teams only combined for three runs in the first game and Fried's dominance to start 2026 could be worrying for those taking the Over, which hits in 66.7% of SportsLine simulations for another "B" grade. However, these offenses have been great to start 2026. The Yankees scored 13 runs over their first three games while the Mariners put up 22 over their four-game series with the Guardians, scoring at least four runs in every game. There's plenty of firepower in both lineups so the runs can flow despite good starting pitching.

Giancarlo Stanton Over 0.5 total bases

Giancarlo Stanton is on fire to start this season, registering exactly two hits in every game so far. He's gone yard once and logged a double, so there's a good chance of cashing this bet on just one swing. He had two home runs and four total hits in nine at-bats against the Mariners a year ago, so he's had success against this particular rotation. The SportsLine props model projects him for 2.0 total bases and gives this prop a 5-star rating.

Cal Raleigh Over 0.5 RBI

Cal Raleigh had the winning moment on Monday with a walk-off hit in the ninth inning, and he's now logged an RBI in back-to-back games. Fried presents a tough matchup for the Mariners catcher but Raleigh hit better against lefties a season ago (.281) than righties (.231), so this might be more favorable for him. He started off slow last year as well before really turning things on in May, so a tough beginning to 2026 shouldn't be too worrying. He's projected for 0.6 RBI in the SportsLine props model, getting a 4-star rating.